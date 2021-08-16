Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Die simple Börsenformel für Trendinvestments und Mega-Gewinne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 Ticker-Symbol: NOH1 
Tradegate
16.08.21
08:00 Uhr
5,916 Euro
-0,082
-1,37 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9225,95808:28
5,9145,95208:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.08.2021 | 08:05
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norsk Hydro: Save the date - Capital Markets Day to be held in Oslo on December 13, 2021

Save the date for Hydro's Capital Markets Day 2021. The event will take place in Oslo on December 13, 2021.

Due to uncertainty regarding the Covid-19 situation, it has not yet been decided if Capital Markets Day will be a physical event or video conference only.

Formal invitation and agenda will be distributed later.

Investor contact
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

Press contact
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com


NORSK HYDRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.