Montag, 16.08.2021
WKN: 877757 ISIN: FR0000051732 
16.08.2021 | 08:05
Atos International: Atos - Statement

Paris, August 16,2021 - In its press release issued on July 27th, 2021 as part of its communication on H1 results, the Group announced the following:

"Full accounting review in North America completed:
The Company, with the support of external advisors, has completed the full accounting review of the two U.S legal entities on which there was a qualified opinion in the report of the auditors for the 2020 consolidated financial statements. The work performed, which has been reviewed by the auditors as part of their half-year procedures, did not reveal any material misstatement for the Group consolidated financial statements.

Moreover, the Atos Board of Directors in its meeting held on July 27, 2021, has reviewed the Group half-year consolidated financial statements closed at June 30th, 2021. The Statutory Auditors have completed their usual limited review of the half-year condensed consolidated financial statements and an unqualified Auditors' report is in process to be issued."

Indeed, on July 30th, 2021, the unqualified Auditor's report was issued. It was inserted in the 2021 half year report (called Amendment to the 2020 Universal Registration Document) and filed to the AMF on the same day July 30th, 2021.

You can find the Amendment to the 2020 Universal Registration Document here: https://atos.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/atos-amendment-to-the-2020-universal-registration-document-urd.pdf

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atosof Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts:

Investor Relations: Gilles Arditti - +33 6 11 69 81 74 - gilles.arditti@atos.net

Media: Anette Ray - +33 6 69 79 84 88 - anette.rey@atos.net

Attachment

  • Atos - Statement (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/67298f9c-8f48-4a73-9d97-8985ea815395)

