Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Spekulation der Woche: Beginn einer Rekordfahrt? Rallye setzt sich am Montag fort
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DL9L ISIN: GB00BD045071 Ticker-Symbol: 3HY 
Frankfurt
13.08.21
11:08 Uhr
1,860 Euro
-0,050
-2,62 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8402,08009:34
Dow Jones News
16.08.2021 | 08:31
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arix Bioscience PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Director/PDMR Shareholding 16-Aug-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Arix Bioscience plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Arix Bioscience plc (the "Company") today announces the annual award of nil cost options to Interim CEO Robert Lyne, which are subject to performance conditions over a three-year assessment period, in accordance with the Company's Remuneration Policy. 

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                           Robert Lyne 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position / status                     Interim Chief Executive Officer 
       Initial notification / 
b)                                   Initial Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of issuer 
a)      Name                           Arix Bioscience plc 
b)      LEI                            213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of     Ordinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc 
a)      instrument 
       Identification code                    GB00BD045071 
                                    Award of nil-cost options under the Arix 
b)      Nature of the transaction                 Bioscience plc Executive Incentive Plan ("EIP") 
 
                                    Price(s)        Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                    Nil           352,335 
                                    Aggregated price    Aggregated volume 
d)      Aggregated information 
                                    N/A (single       N/A (single 
                                    transaction)      transaction) 
e)      Date of the transaction                  13 August 2021 
f)      Place of the transaction                 Outside a trading venue

For further information please contact:

Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Manel Mateus

+44 (0)20 8078 4357

optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com

- Ends -

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BD045071 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      ARIX 
LEI Code:    213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  119950 
EQS News ID:  1226354 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226354&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 16, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

ARIX BIOSCIENCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.