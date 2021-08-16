Arix Bioscience PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc (the "Company") today announces the annual award of nil cost options to Interim CEO Robert Lyne, which are subject to performance conditions over a three-year assessment period, in accordance with the Company's Remuneration Policy.

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Robert Lyne 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Interim Chief Executive Officer Initial notification / b) Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of issuer a) Name Arix Bioscience plc b) LEI 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc a) instrument Identification code GB00BD045071 Award of nil-cost options under the Arix b) Nature of the transaction Bioscience plc Executive Incentive Plan ("EIP") Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 352,335 Aggregated price Aggregated volume d) Aggregated information N/A (single N/A (single transaction) transaction) e) Date of the transaction 13 August 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

