- (PLX AI) - FLSmidth is likely to see margin pressure in the short term, Handelsbanken analysts said, reiterating their sell recommendation on the stock.
- • Price target cut to DKK 210 from DKK 230
- • While the second-quarter earnings report was better than expected and strong mining demand continues, FLSmidth won't see an improvement in the cement division in the coming year, Handelsbanken said
- • Buying Thyssenkrupp's mining business is going to lead to margin dilution in the short term: Handelsbanken
