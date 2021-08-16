Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics Unveils "The Medi-Collective" National Clinic Brand, Logos, Trademarks and Social Media Channels in Advance of Multiple Rolling Clinic Launches Beginning in Early September in Key Canadian Cities

The Medi-Collective "TMC" Brand Launch Provides Last Piece Of The Puzzle As Empower Clinics Moves To First New And Rolling Launches Of National Clinic Strategy, Commencing In Ontario

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTC PINK:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - is pleased to announce the launch of "The Medi-Collective" ("TMC") brand in anticipation of the opening and rollout of the Company's next clinics in September.

"The launch of The Medi-Collective brand is a major step forward in our national clinics rollout strategy because it signals to the market that we are building a professional, unified and national brand as we prepare to launch and rollout new clinics this September and never look back" said Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO of Empower. "The brand name showcases the evolution of the Empower Clinics network. With impending locations in key cities across the country, a synergistic, patient service-oriented brand reaffirms our commitment to meeting the evolving healthcare needs of Canadians."

SEEING IS BELIEVING - TMC WEBSITE, SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS AND BRAND GUIDE

Shareholders can view The Medi-Collective brand on its bespoke website and various social media accounts as of this morning. The new brand identity utilizes a modified hyphen to convey its focus on a collaborative model of healthcare, metaphorically combining the medical practice with a coordinated team of expert practitioners.

The Company invested a significant amount of time, research, and energy to develop a brand capable of appealing and competing with National and North American scale. Moreover, the Company has invested significant financial resources to protect the new intellectual property including trademark filings for the brand, logos and tag lines.

As a result, the Company is now happy to invite shareholders to view the following:

TMC Website https://themedicollective.com/

TMC Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/company/themedi-collective/

TMC Facebook https://www.facebook.com/themedicollective

TMC Twitter https://twitter.com/tmedicollective

TMC Instagram https://www.instagram.com/themedicollective/

TMC Brand Guide Available through Investor Relations and email blast

A review of the brand guide and supporting online assets demonstrates very clearly that TMC is far beyond just a new name and logo. Rather, TMC brand assets illustrate how the Company is preparing for serious and significant growth of its clinics and medical centers.

"With our TMC brand we are focused on two things; clear and understandable messaging combined with unique and memorable design aesthetics, that together reflect the brand's mission of effective, collaborative healthcare. We look forward to being a part of the growth and development of TMC as it enters the real-world space and begins to take on a positive leadership role in the health and care of patients." said Rika Heywood, from Heywood Beaudry Creative Inc., creative directors of Empower.

FIRST NEW CLINIC LAUNCH AND RAPID ROLLOUT BEGINS IN EARLY SEPTEMBER

On August 11th the Company provided shareholders with an update on its progress of opening new clinic locations that are now in various stages ranging from LOI's, to leases signed, construction underway and opening dates pending.

The Company can now confirm the first new clinic launches will take place in September - location and ribbon cutting ceremonies to be announced - with rollouts of further locations continuing on a regular basis from that point forward.

SIGNED LEASES with construction underway

1) Etobicoke,ON Pharmacy proximity

2) London, ON

3) Etobicoke, ON 2nd flagship location

4) Hamilton, ON Pharmacy proximity

5) Ajax, ON Pharmacy proximity

6) Hamilton, ON Pharmacy proximity

7) Kitchener, ON Pharmacy proximity

LEASES Signed & Pending Signature

1) Barrie, ON Pharmacy proximity

2) Mississauga, ON Signature pending

3) Waterloo, ON Signature pending

PENDING LOI'S & LEASES

1) Sudbury, ON Pharmacy proximity

2) Chatham, ON Pharmacy proximity

3) Nepean, ON Pharmacy proximity

4) Peterborough, ON Pharmacy proximity

5) St. Catherines, ON Pharmacy proximity

ABOUT THE MEDI-COLLECTIVE:

The Medi-Collective (TMC) is a multi-disciplinary group of medical practitioners dedicated to applying a collaborative working model with the goal of effective physical and mental community healthcare and positive wellness. Our practice starts and ends with the people who make up our community. From our top-quality practitioners striving for excellence every day, to each and every client we care for. Together, we're all healthy. We believe that effective healthcare is as much a mental approach as a physical one. By bringing together the power of positive attitudes with the most advanced medical methodologies we create the best possible opportunity to produce the best possible outcomes for everyone involved, physically and mentally.

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Steven McAuley

Chief Executive Officer

