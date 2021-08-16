Anzeige
Montag, 16.08.2021
Spekulation der Woche: Beginn einer Rekordfahrt? Rallye setzt sich am Montag fort
WKN: A0MRDY ISIN: DK0060079531 Ticker-Symbol: DS81 
GlobeNewswire
16.08.2021 | 09:53
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: DSV Panalpina A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a private placement

The share capital of DSV Panalpina A/S has been increased. The admittance to
trading and official listing will take effect as per 17 August 2021 in the ISIN
below. 



ISIN:         DK0060079531            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         DSV Panalpina            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 224,000,000 shares (DKK 224,000,000)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        16,000,000 shares (DKK 16,000,000) 
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  240,000,000 shares (DKK 240,000,000)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 1                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      DSV                 
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3415                
-----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1010271
