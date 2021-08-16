Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: DSV Panalpina A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a private placement

The share capital of DSV Panalpina A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 17 August 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060079531 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: DSV Panalpina ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 224,000,000 shares (DKK 224,000,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 16,000,000 shares (DKK 16,000,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 240,000,000 shares (DKK 240,000,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DSV ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3415 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1010271