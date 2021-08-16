MRI Software Acquires FSI, a Cloud-Based Facilities Management Solution

Scalable FM software enables real estate owners, operators and occupiers to improve building sustainability, data visibility and mobile connectivity

SOLON, Ohio, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in real estate software, announces it has acquired FSI, a UK-based provider of enterprise-class facilities management (FM) software solutions. The addition of FSI's cloud-based platform bolsters MRI's overall solution portfolio and enhances the company's ability to better serve owners, occupiers and contractors by delivering cutting-edge technology to effectively manage and maintain their facilities.

"Facilities management teams play a critical role in making sure offices are running safely and efficiently as people begin returning to workplaces around the globe," notes Dermot Briody, MRI's Senior Vice President and Executive Managing Director of EMEA and Occupier Solutions. "This latest acquisition significantly enhances our facilities management capabilities with a comprehensive, modern software solution that helps clients ensure their buildings and campuses are clean, properly equipped and well-maintained for their visitors and employees."

FSI complements MRI's globally recognized Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) solution and strengthens the company's position as a PropTech provider that powers the entire workplace. The comprehensive solution will benefit clients in several ways:

Delivers end-to-end data visibility and IoT connectivity : Connects systems from every part of a building, enabling facilities managers to centralize operational control and gain actionable insights that improve performance, proactively pre-empt costly failures and power smarter buildings.

: Connects systems from every part of a building, enabling facilities managers to centralize operational control and gain actionable insights that improve performance, proactively pre-empt costly failures and power smarter buildings. Enables a connected, digital-first experience : Offers mobile applications that allow providers to easily manage an on-the-go workforce from anywhere in the world, while also giving occupiers a better experience by being able to input and track service requests.

: Offers mobile applications that allow providers to easily manage an on-the-go workforce from anywhere in the world, while also giving occupiers a better experience by being able to input and track service requests. Improves sustainability and energy-efficiency: Promotes sustainability by empowering FM teams with the tools to accurately monitor energy consumption across properties and make data-driven adjustments that cut carbon emissions, improve equipment life expectancy and at the same time reduce costs.

John Moriarty, FSI's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, comments: "MRI offers a scale and global reach that will enable us to accelerate growth in our existing markets and new territories. We share MRI's vision of an open and connected solution set that will empower our clients to speed up digital transformation - the importance of which has become abundantly clear as the COVID-19 crisis has evolved. Becoming part of MRI also means our customers have the opportunity to tap into its broad range of innovative IWMS and property management solutions, which enable organisations of all types to more effectively manage their real estate portfolios and meet today's business challenges."

FSI has more than 300 clients around the world, including Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. The company, which was founded in 1990, serves multiple asset classes and industries, including retail, healthcare, education, office, government, logistics and manufacturing. MRI will continue to support FSI users without interruption.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's comprehensive, flexible, open and connected platform empowers owners, operators and occupiers in commercial and residential property organisations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than two million users worldwide. Through leading solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to elevate their business and gain a competitive edge. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

