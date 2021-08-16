The line will be used in a new PV panel assembly factory located in the West Bank of Palestine which is set to begin manufacturing activities next year.The Massader development arm of sovereign wealth fund the Palestine Investment Fund (PIF) has launched a tender for the procurement of a solar module assembly line. The 20 MW line will be used in a new solar module factory located in the West Bank of Palestine. "This initial capacity is expected to be expandable at a later stage to meet local and subsequently regional demand, a spokesperson for Massader said in a statement to pv magazine. "The ...

