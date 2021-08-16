DJ PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro has paid the dividend for 2020

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro has paid the dividend for 2020 16-Aug-2021 / 10:57 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

RusHydro has paid the dividend for 2020

PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces completion of dividend payment to shareholders for the full year 2020 in monetary funds.

Type, category (class), series, and other identification characteristics of the issuer's securities upon which the yield was accrued: ordinary shares, ISIN RU000A0JPKH7.

State registration number of the issue of the securities and date of its state registration: 1-01-55038-? dated February 22, 2005;

Total amount of dividends accrued on ordinary shares, RUB: 23,303,485,841.78*; the amount of dividends accrued per ordinary share is RUB 0.0530482.

* Subject to recalculation for each recipient of dividends who was registered in the Issuer's register of shareholders as of the date the list of persons entitled to receive dividends was drawn up (according to the rules of mathematical rounding).

Total number of the issuer's securities (the number of the issuer's shares of the respective category (type)): 439,288,905,849 ordinary shares.

The date on which the persons entitled to dividends has been determined if the accrued yields on the issuer's securities are dividends on the issuer's shares: July 10, 2021 (the 10th day from the day of the decision on payment of dividends).

The dividends payment period for a nominee or a trustee that is a professional securities market participant registered in the Issuer's shareholders register shall not exceed 10 business days - not later than on July 23, 2021 (inclusive), and for other persons registered in the Issuer's shareholders register, 25 business days from the date when the persons entitled to dividends are determined - not later than on August 13, 2021 (inclusive).

The total amount of dividends paid on the Issuer's shares for 2020 is RUB 23,288,071,854.13, including

-- the total amount of dividends paid on the Issuer's shares for 2020 to nominees and trustees that areprofessional securities market participants that were registered in the shareholders register as of July 10, 2021,is RUB 7,559,531,535.63 (considering all refunds received);

-- the total amount of dividends paid on the Issuer's shares for 2020 to other persons that were registeredin the shareholders register as of July 10, 2021 is RUB 15,728,540,318.5 (less tax).

As RusHydro and VTB Registrar JSC (the RusHydro's Registrar) do not have accurate and sufficient address data and bank details of some shareholders, dividends to such shareholders could not be paid. Furthermore, dividends transferred to nominees registered in the RusHydro shareholders register were partially refunded to RusHydro by such nominees because of the impossibility of paying out the dividends for reasons beyond the control of the nominee.

About RusHydro

RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the third hydropower company in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW.

For more information:

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304

ir@rushydro.ru

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 Category Code: DIV TIDM: HYDR LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 120055 EQS News ID: 1226688 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226688&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 16, 2021 04:57 ET (08:57 GMT)