Nasdaq Riga: FCMC information regarding mandatory takeover bid for AS "Olainfarm" shares

Financial and Capital Market Commision on August 16, 2021 has published additional information regarding mandatory takeover bid for AS "Olainfarm" shares. Announcement is available on FCMC website: https://www.fktk.lv/en/news/other-news/fcmc-will-not-disrupt-the-completion-of-a -mandatory-as-olainfarm-share-buy-back-offer-made-by-as-ab-city/ Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com