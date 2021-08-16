Anzeige
Montag, 16.08.2021
WKN: A114R2 ISIN: SE0005095601 Ticker-Symbol: 7O4 
Frankfurt
16.08.21
08:05 Uhr
0,020 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
16.08.2021 | 12:29
75 Leser

(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Oscar Properties Holding AB (157/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Oscar Properties Holding AB's annual general
meeting, held on May 18, 2021, the company will carry out a reverse stock split
in relations 1:50. The shares will be traded under new ISIN codes with effect
from Aug 24, 2021. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 OP         
Terms:                    Reverse split: 1:50
Current ISIN:                SE0005095601    
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Aug 23, 2021    
New ISIN code:                SE0016278303    
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Aug 24, 2021    



Short name:                 OP PREF      
Terms:                    Reverse split: 1:50
Current ISIN:                SE0006992335    
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Aug 23, 2021    
New ISIN code:                SE0016278311    
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Aug 24, 2021    



Short name:                 OP PREFB      
Terms:                    Reverse split: 1:50
Current ISIN:                SE0008041248    
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Aug 23, 2021    
New ISIN code:                SE0016278329    
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Aug 24, 2021    

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
