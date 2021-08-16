Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Oscar Properties Holding AB (157/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Oscar Properties Holding AB's annual general meeting, held on May 18, 2021, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:50. The shares will be traded under new ISIN codes with effect from Aug 24, 2021. The order book will not change. Short name: OP Terms: Reverse split: 1:50 Current ISIN: SE0005095601 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Aug 23, 2021 New ISIN code: SE0016278303 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Aug 24, 2021 Short name: OP PREF Terms: Reverse split: 1:50 Current ISIN: SE0006992335 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Aug 23, 2021 New ISIN code: SE0016278311 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Aug 24, 2021 Short name: OP PREFB Terms: Reverse split: 1:50 Current ISIN: SE0008041248 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Aug 23, 2021 New ISIN code: SE0016278329 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Aug 24, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.