Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Spekulation der Woche: Beginn einer Rekordfahrt? Rallye setzt sich am Montag fort
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Tradegate
16.08.21
08:00 Uhr
12,700 Euro
-0,100
-0,78 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,50012,70013:06
12,50012,60013:06
Dow Jones News
16.08.2021 | 12:31
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magnit announces results of the Board meeting

DJ Magnit announces results of the Board meeting

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit announces results of the Board meeting 16-Aug-2021 / 13:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Magnit announces results of the Board meeting

Krasnodar, Russia (August 16, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the results of the Board of Directors meeting held on August 13, 2021.

The Board considered shareholders' proposals regarding the nomination of candidates to be elected to the PJSC Magnit Board of Directors at the upcoming EGM of PJSC Magnit to be held on September 9, 2021 and approved the following list of candidates: 1. Naira Adamyan; 2. Pierre Wetli; 3. Alexander Vinokurov; 4. Timothy Demchenko; 5. Dmitry Dorofeev; 6. Jan Dunning; 7. Sergey Zakharov; 8. Walter Koch; 9. Karina Litvak; 10. Alexey Makhnev; 11. Gregor Mowat; 12. Charles Ryan; 13. Vsevolod Rozanov; 14. James Simmons.

The Board also approved the form and the text of the voting ballots for the EGM on the issues under consideration, as well as the wording of the decisions on the EGM agenda items, which are to be sent in electronic form to the nominal shareholders registered in the shareholder register of Magnit PJSC, and the position of the Board on the EGM agenda items.

Please follow the links below to view full results of the Board meeting:

-- http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671 (in Russian language);

-- https://www.magnit.com/ru/disclosure/regulatory-news/ (in Russian language);

-- https://www.magnit.com/en/disclosure/regulatory-news/tabs-Disclosure (in English) 

For further information, please contact: 
 
 
 
        Dina Chistyak 
        Head of Investor Relations 
        dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
        Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
        Media Inquiries          Twitter 
        press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is 
       headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2021, Magnit operated 39 
       distribution centers and 22,344 stores (15,348 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 6,527 drogerie stores) 
       in 3,802 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 1H 2021, Magnit had revenues of 
       RUB 822.2 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 94.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow 
       Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating 
       from Standard & Poor's of BB.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  120056 
EQS News ID:  1226711 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226711&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 16, 2021 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

MAGNIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.