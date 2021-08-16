DJ Magnit announces results of the Board meeting

Krasnodar, Russia (August 16, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the results of the Board of Directors meeting held on August 13, 2021.

The Board considered shareholders' proposals regarding the nomination of candidates to be elected to the PJSC Magnit Board of Directors at the upcoming EGM of PJSC Magnit to be held on September 9, 2021 and approved the following list of candidates: 1. Naira Adamyan; 2. Pierre Wetli; 3. Alexander Vinokurov; 4. Timothy Demchenko; 5. Dmitry Dorofeev; 6. Jan Dunning; 7. Sergey Zakharov; 8. Walter Koch; 9. Karina Litvak; 10. Alexey Makhnev; 11. Gregor Mowat; 12. Charles Ryan; 13. Vsevolod Rozanov; 14. James Simmons.

The Board also approved the form and the text of the voting ballots for the EGM on the issues under consideration, as well as the wording of the decisions on the EGM agenda items, which are to be sent in electronic form to the nominal shareholders registered in the shareholder register of Magnit PJSC, and the position of the Board on the EGM agenda items.

Please follow the links below to view full results of the Board meeting:

-- http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671 (in Russian language);

-- https://www.magnit.com/ru/disclosure/regulatory-news/ (in Russian language);

-- https://www.magnit.com/en/disclosure/regulatory-news/tabs-Disclosure (in English)

For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Head of Investor Relations dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2021, Magnit operated 39 distribution centers and 22,344 stores (15,348 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 6,527 drogerie stores) in 3,802 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 1H 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 822.2 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 94.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

