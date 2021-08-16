Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Sprint Bioscience AB (437/21)

With effect from August 17, 2021, the subscription rights in Sprint Bioscience AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including August 26, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: SPRINT TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016609796 Order book ID: 233001 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from August 17, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Sprint Bioscience AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: SPRINT BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016609804 Order book ID: 233002 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB