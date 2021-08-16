Anzeige
Montag, 16.08.2021
Spekulation der Woche: Beginn einer Rekordfahrt? Rallye setzt sich am Montag fort
WKN: A14NY2 ISIN: SE0006343745 Ticker-Symbol: 5JA1 
München
16.08.21
08:15 Uhr
0,576 Euro
-0,007
-1,20 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Sprint Bioscience AB (437/21)

With effect from August 17, 2021, the subscription rights in Sprint Bioscience
AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue
up until and including August 26, 2021. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   SPRINT TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016609796              
Order book ID:  233001                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from August 17, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Sprint
Bioscience AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   SPRINT BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016609804              
Order book ID:  233002                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
