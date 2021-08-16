The "Europe Plant-Based Food and Beverage Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

European plant-based food and beverage market in is likely to progress with a CAGR of 8.76% between the forecast years 2021-2028.

Veganism is becoming increasingly popular in France, with 30% of the consumers making efforts to reduce their meat consumption. Animal care activists in the country are working relentlessly to spread awareness among people, which has resulted in the reduced meat consumption.

In 2017, Danone acquired WhiteWave, a US-based organic food producer, for $12.5 billion. In February 2021, the company entered into the agreement to acquire another US-based company, Earth Island, a plant-based foods specialist.

In February 2020, Limagrain, an agricultural cooperative, announced its plans to launch a new legumes business aimed at delivering plant-based food products, in order to tap on to the fast-growing plant protein sector and the rising trend of eating less red meat.

A month later, The Bel Group signed an agreement to acquire the French startup All in Foods, which owns the Nature Moi brand, to add more products to its range of 100% plant-based products to its current product portfolio. Therefore, the growing adoption of plant-based options is expected to fuel the growth of the market in France in the coming years.

COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK

Some of the players dominating the plant-based food and beverage market include Amy's Kitchen, Moving Mountains, Pacific Foods Of Oregon, Sweet Earth Inc, Morningstar Farms, Conagra Brands, Blue Diamond Growers, Sunfed, and Field Roast Grain Meat Co Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Europe Plant-Based Food and Beverage Market Summary

2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the Plant-Based Food and Beverage Industry

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Awareness About Animal Health and Safety

2.2.2. Manufacturing Plant Expansions

2.2.3. Concerns About Health and Changing Lifestyles

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Key Market Strategies

2.6.1. Product Launches

2.6.2. Contract Partnerships

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Shift Towards Veganism

2.7.2. Rising Lactose Intolerance

2.7.3. Advantages of Plant-Based Diet

2.8. Market Challenges

2.8.1. High Cost of Plant-Based Products

2.8.2. Limited Awareness

2.8.3. Disparity in Perception of Dairy and Plant-Based Food and Beverages

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Availability of Sustainable Products and Recyclable Packaging

2.9.2. Revolutionary Manufacturing Procedures

2.9.3. Introduction of Brand New Products

3. Europe Plant-Based Food and Beverage Market Outlook by Type

3.1. Dairy

3.2. Meat

3.3. Other Types

4. Europe Plant-Based Food and Beverage Market Outlook by Source

4.1. Soy

4.2. Wheat

4.3. Almond

4.4. Corn

4.5. Other Sources

5. Europe Plant-Based Food and Beverage Market Outlook by Distributors

5.1. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2. Convenience Stores

5.3. Specialty Stores

5.4. Online Retail

5.5. Other Distributors

6. Europe Plant-Based Food and Beverage Market Regional Outlook

6.1. United Kingdom

6.2. Germany

6.3. France

6.4. Spain

6.5. Italy

6.6. Russia

6.7. Rest of Europe

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Amy's Kitchen

7.2. Beyond Meat Inc

7.3. Blue Diamond Growers

7.4. Califia Farms

7.5. Conagra Brands

7.6. Daiya Foods Inc

7.7. Danone Sa

7.8. Field Roast Grain Meat Co Inc

7.9. Impossible Foods Inc

7.10. Kikkoman Corporation

7.11. Morningstar Farms

7.12. Moving Mountains

7.13. Pacific Foods of Oregon

7.14. Quorn Foods

7.15. Sunfed

7.16. Sweet Earth Inc

7.17. The Hain Celestial Group Inc

7.18. Yofix Probiotics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ee4hq

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005305/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900