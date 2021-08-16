Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2021) - Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) (otherwise "Cordoba" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Ernesto Lima as Vice President and Project Director of the Company's 100% owned San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project, effective today.

Dr. Lima brings over 25 years of experience in project development and management in the mining sector, including most recently as Project Development Director at Endeavour Silver Corp. from 2020 to August 2021, and COO at Valor Resources Ltd. from 2016 to 2019. Dr. Lima has extensive experience in mine project development, including mine economic and operational studies (PEA, PFS, FS), engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning. Dr. Lima holds a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of the Republic, an MBA from ORT University and a Ph.D. degree from the University of Phoenix.

"On behalf of the Board and the entire management team, I want to congratulate Ernesto in his new role at Cordoba. Ernesto brings a wealth of experience to our leadership team and he will be instrumental in advancing the San Matias project," commented Ms. Armstrong-Montoya, President and CEO of Cordoba.

Pursuant to its Long Term Incentive and Stock Option Plans, Cordoba has granted an aggregate of 32,503 Restricted Share Units and 32,503 stock options to Dr. Lima

The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.77 per share and one third will vest on each of August 16, 2022, August 16, 2023 and August 16, 2024. The stock options expire on August 16, 2026. The Restricted Share Units will vest as to one-third on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of the grant.

About Cordoba

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration, development and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba is developing its 100%-owned San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project, which includes the Alacran Deposit and satellite deposits at Montiel East, Montiel West and Costa Azul, located in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. Cordoba also holds a 25% interest in the Perseverance Copper Project in Arizona, USA, which it is exploring through a Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, Chief Executive Officer

Information Contact

Ran Li +1-604-689-8765

info@cordobamineralscorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/93164