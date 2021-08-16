Anzeige
Spekulation der Woche: Beginn einer Rekordfahrt? Rallye setzt sich am Montag fort
WKN: A2QLEE ISIN: DK0061414471 
Frankfurt
16.08.21
09:16 Uhr
1,420 Euro
+0,020
+1,43 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DECIDEACT A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DECIDEACT A/S 5-Tage-Chart
First North Denmark: DecideAct A/S - increase

New shares in DecideAct A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 18 August 2021. The new shares are issued due to a
private placement. 





Name:              DecideAct    
-------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0061414471  
-------------------------------------------------
Short name:           ACT       
-------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 7,683,177 shares
-------------------------------------------------
Change:             1,225,670 shares
-------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  8,908,847 shares
-------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 12.07    
-------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0,10    
-------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          209623     
-------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Keswick Global AG,

tel +43 1 740 408045

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1010354
