First North Denmark: DecideAct A/S - increase

New shares in DecideAct A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 18 August 2021. The new shares are issued due to a private placement. Name: DecideAct ------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061414471 ------------------------------------------------- Short name: ACT ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 7,683,177 shares ------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,225,670 shares ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 8,908,847 shares ------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 12.07 ------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0,10 ------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 209623 ------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Keswick Global AG, tel +43 1 740 408045 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1010354