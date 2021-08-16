The "Glue Laminated Beams Market Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for Glue Laminated Beams is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.
Companies Mentioned
- Binderholz GmbH
- Boise Cascade
- Bullinger
- Calvert Co., Inc.
- Canfor
- Eugen Decker
- Hasslacher Holding GmbH.
- HESS TIMBER GmbH
- Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG
- Mosser
- PFEIFER GROUP
- Setra
- Stora Enso
- Structurlam
- Timber Technologies LLC
Key Market Trends
Increasing Demand from Residential Sector
- Glue Laminated Beams (Glulam) are structurally engineered beams bonded together with moisture resistant adhesives. These are used as straight beams, columns which include lintels, purlins, ridge beams, and floor beams, tied rafters, trusses, tied arches and as curved beams.
- In Japan more than 58.9% of houses are built in wood making it world's largest country in the construction of wooden houses. The number of newly constructed houses rose from 76,751 units in 2017 to 78,364 units in 2018. Although the rise in number is very marginal, the number is expected to grow rapidly during the coming years increasing the scope for the use of glue laminated beams.
According to statistics from the European Union, countries such as Sweden use 84%, Germany uses 20% prefabricated materials in constructing houses mainly consisting of wooden structures. About 600,000 new houses in Sweden and 300,000 new houses in Germany are to be built by 2025 to cater the rising demand from the growing population. This is expected to create a major scope for the growth of the glue laminated beams market.
- Residential sector dominated the use of glue laminated beams in construction, where United Kingdom leads in the construction of houses using glulam followed by Sweden, Germany, France, United States and Canada.
Europe Region to Dominate the Market
- Europe region dominated the global market share. With growing construction sector in countries such as United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and France, the utilization of glulam is increasing in the region.
- The largest producers of glue laminated beams are located in Europe. Some of the leading companies in the production of glulam are Binderholz GmbH, Pfeifer Group, Stora Enso, Mayr-Melnhof Holz, HASSLACHER Holding GmbH.
- According to UK-Housing Fit For Nature, about 1.5 million new houses made of timber are planned to be constructed by 2022.
- United Kingdom government has announced home building fund of EUR 4.5 billion (~USD 4.87 billion) for the construction of 150,000 new homes by 2022 with timber frame playing a very significant part in this.
- In United Kingdom about 20%-25% of houses use timber frame for construction. It is estimated that around 27,000 50,000 new homes would be built by 2022 thus increasing the growth opportunity in residential sector.
- Because of the best application of glue laminated beams that its use reduces the construction cost, time and risk during earthquakes, the demand for glue laminated beams has been increasing rapidly.
- More than 50,000 affordable homes will be built in Greater Manchester by 2038 under new plans to tackle the region's "housing crisis" creating a major scope for this market.
- The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are contributing to the increasing demand for glue laminated beams during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Residential Sector
4.1.2 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Moisture Absorbing Capacity of Wood
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.2 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
