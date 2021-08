Columbia Care Inc Stock Up 37% YoY, More Gains ComingWith a market cap of $1.4 billion, Columbia Care Inc (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) isn't exactly a tiny U.S. pot stock. At the same time, it isn't a marijuana play that you hear pot investors talking about much. But they should be.Over the last couple of months alone, Columbia Care has announced:.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...