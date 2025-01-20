Anzeige
20.01.2025 12:30 Uhr
The International Stock Exchange (TISE): TISE reports double digit listings growth and new records in 2024

Finanznachrichten News

ST PETER PORT, Guernsey, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Stock Exchange (TISE) listed 952 securities during 2024, a 13.1% increase year on year.

The new listings contributed to the total number of securities on TISE's Official List reaching 4,487 at 31 December 2024, which is an increase of 5.3% year on year and a record high for the Exchange.

The total market value of all listed securities surpassed the £750 billion mark for the first time, reaching £756 billion at the end of December.

Cees Vermaas, CEO of TISE, said: "I am delighted to report double digit growth in new listings on our public market during 2024. The records we have set during 2024 demonstrate that clients continue to recognise our strengths as a leading European venue for listing bonds offered to qualified investors."

During 2024, there were 939 newly listed securities admitted to TISE's Qualified Investor Bond Market (QIBM), which maintained its market-leader position across both private equity debt and high yield bonds. TISE also continues to grow its reputation as a listing venue for securitisations.

There were 13 newly listed securities across TISE's equity market during 2024. Of those, four securities were admitted under TISE's Equity Listing Rules for Specialist Companies which were introduced in November. One of the newly listed Specialist Companies was among the four UK REITs which listed on TISE during 2024. As the second largest venue for listed UK REITs, there are currently 42 UK REITs listed on TISE.

By the end of 2024 there was a record £25.7 billion of listings on TISE supporting environmental, social and sustainable initiatives.

The UK remained the largest single source of new business, followed by Luxembourg and Ireland. A record 28% of securities newly listed on TISE during the year originated from the EU.

Beyond its public market, TISE has developed a strong pipeline of prospective clients for TISE Private Markets which provides private companies and other private asset owners with their own 'stock exchange in a box'.

Mr Vermaas added: "We've had a hugely successful year. Our significant achievements reflect the progress we are making in growing our profile as an established operator of public markets with an enlarged portfolio of financial markets and securities services for both public and private companies. I'm looking forward to continuing this work with all our stakeholders during 2025."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tise-reports-double-digit-listings-growth-and-new-records-in-2024-302355238.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
