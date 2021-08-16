EBD Group: BIO-Europe 2021: Building Partnerships in a Digital Age

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / The 27th annual BIO-Europe(R) will be held digitally, providing certainty, in this time of insecurity, to execute its pivotal role in bringing global biopharma and investment leaders together, to build partnerships that facilitate innovation and medical breakthroughs.

Through the pandemic and the pivot to digital, the "must-attend" BIO-Europe event series held true to its value proposition, using EBD Group's proven digital event model. Fulfilling its mission for the sector to connect the international life science community, BIO-Europe will once more allow you to partner, remotely and safely, over four days, October 25-28, 2021.

With an expanded format to four 24-hour days the event will accommodate partnering meetings between attendees from all over the world. BIO-Europe is produced by EBD Group, the leading partnering firm for the global life science industry, with the support of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).

More than 3,500 executives from biotechnology, pharmaceutical and finance companies from around the world will attend the event and will engage in more than 15,000 partnering meetings. With program sessions and presenting company pitches available on-demand up to five weeks before the event, as well as live sessions, there is more opportunity to watch content than ever before.

"BIO-Europe Digital 2021 will be the most efficient way to meet with the international life science community this fall. We are proud to bring together a diverse group of like-minded people that are all working towards a unified goal of improving global healthcare." said Pam Putz, Managing Director Europe for EBD Group. "While we all know in-person conferences can't be replaced, our digital events have proved their value and remain an essential part of companies' partnering needs to ensure continued deal-flow at a time when travel remains restricted."

EBD's gold standard partneringONE(R) platform will open on September 20 and will be the only platform for all conference activities. With ONE login, the entire event can be accessed, and a sophisticated partner search tool will support your collaboration needs. Scheduled meetings will take place during the live conference using Zoom's video conferencing solution. To facilitate networking outside of one-to-one meetings, a variety of networking opportunities has been created.

Registration information for BIO-Europe is available online. Early bird rates are available until August 31.

About EBD Group

EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE(R), that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings. Today our events (BIO-Europe(R), BIO-Europe Spring(R), BioPharm America, Biotech Showcase, China Showcase, Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase, ChinaBio(R) Partnering Forum, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry. EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information, please visit www.ebdgroup.com.

