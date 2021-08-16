Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2021) - Investorideas.com, a global investor news source covering mining and metals stocks releases today's edition of Exploring Mining Podcast, featuring an interview with upper management of O2Gold Inc. (TSXV: OTGO).

O2Gold Inc.'s (TSXV: OTGO) deep roots and experience in its region in Colombia, as well as in the mining sector, leave it well-positioned to begin drilling and get on track for production, according to members of the company's upper management, Jaime Nicholas Lalinde and Mateo Hernandez. Speaking with Investorideas, Lalinde described three factors that set O2Gold apart from its peers.

"I think there are three key differentiators for O2Gold relative to the average exploration play: Our partners, the quality, experience, and jurisdictional knowledge of our management team, and last - but certainly not least - is the quality of the project," he said.

In the first category, for instance, is Robert Allen, who is the largest individual shareholder and one of the directors of the company. Lalinde describes him as "the country's (Colombia's) Midas," who "is easily Colombia's most successful gold prospector."

"Having his expertise on the board, and his investment in this project, I think speaks to the quality of the land package," Lalinde said.

With regard to the company's management team, Lalinde stressed the importance of its locality and consequent familiarity with the region.

"We are a Colombian management team with a global background," he said. "Our CEO (Jaime Lalinde) is Colombian and lives in Medellín near the project. This is a differentiator because we are one of only two public companies in the entire region where the CEO is in country, and near the project."

"Part of the risk-reward upside of gold exploration plays in emerging markets is conditional to operational capacity. So, jurisdictional knowledge becomes extremely valuable in companies like these."

Just as important, of course, is the company's actual property. Lalinde emphasized its bountiful history, and potential for future production.

"We have 30,000 hectares along the prolific Otú Fault," he said. "This is a district, just along the Otú Fault, that has historically produced an estimated 17 million ounces of gold, and that's from artisanal methods - so without the use of modern techniques. That is how rich this area is."

Lalinde forecasts a busy year for the company, as it is well prepared to begin drilling.

"We have everything in place to begin our drilling campaign near the Aurora tunnel - drills are on the platform as we speak," he said. "We have the permitting for the construction of a processing plant in that planned project area, we have done extensive soil surface sampling throughout the brownfield and greenfield areas, and we are on track to drill at least 8,000 metres this year."

"In the next 12 months, the company is anticipating a major reevaluation of its market cap as we define resources in the Aurora brownfield and publish a 43-101."

In terms of production, O2Gold is obliged to meet certain minimum recuperation targets set by the mining authority in the next 12 months. The upside to this is the resulting generation of an estimated $4 million USD, which the company can reinvest into further exploration and avoid dilution. Mateo Hernandez outlined the importance of entering production.

"In the Aurora tunnel we have an expectation…to have a resource estimation, just in that tunnel, of a little bit over 500 koz, and our expectation is that we can have a very serious mining plan for that area with a life expectancy of 15-20 years where we can produce 25-30,000 ounces in the very short term (next 12-18 months)," he said.

"In 2022 we want to start drilling extensively," he added. "If I was to say what our road map is for the next 10 years, it's to start progressively developing each of the zones, where we can have big scale production of a couple million ounces of gold per year in each independent zone."

Hernandez explained that, on top of the distinguishing factors mentioned by Lalinde that O2Gold possesses, favourable relations with the government and Colombia's status as an emerging market justify an ambitious long term vision for the company.

"Our vision is that, right now, Colombia is what Chile and Peru were in the 70s and 80s," he said. "Some areas that were extremely prospective, were not acceptable. And now, we have operations in exactly those areas."

"Even though we are just starting in this company, and the sector is just starting as well, we're very bullish in our understanding of the geography, and our understanding of the country, and what this means for the country's development as well."

O2Gold Inc. (TSXV: OTGO) is a mineral exploration company with activities in Colombia. O2 Gold is focused entirely on the exploration of the Otú Fault project, with senior management based in nearby Medellín. The team's deep roots and experience in Latin America-in both capital markets and mining-gives it the regional knowledge and operational expertise to create a world-class project.

