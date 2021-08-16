Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2021) - Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) ("TMG" or "Company"), a brand consultancy and marketing innovations company that provides integrated branding and marketing solutions for global brands, announced today that VSPN, ("Versus Programming Network"), the leading esports organization in Asia, engaged the Company to provide a new and innovative look to the 6th Honor of Kings esports tournament, the most watched mobile esports league in the world.







The King Pro League is the official professional league for Honor of Kings (known globally as Arena of Valor). The Honor of Kings Champion Cup is the highest-level international tournament for Honor of Kings. Organized by Tencent and VSPN, the 2021 champion cup is expected to offer the winners the largest prize pool in esports history, a testament to the growing popularity and competitiveness of esports. With the reopening of economies globally and the return of live events, this year's tournament is being played offline in six cities in China. The Grand finals of the 2021 Honor of Kings Champion Cup will be held on August 28th, at the National Olympics Sports Center in Beijing.





"Troika recognized some time ago the momentum and potential of gaming and esports, and we were thrilled when VSPN approached us to work with them on this important event," said Kevin Aratari, Head of New Business, Troika Media Group. "Some 2.8 billion people identify as gamers, a cross-generational phenomena that is inclusive and vibrant. Troika has a proven track record of building and guiding brands in this vital and growing sector."

About VSPN

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Shanghai, VSPN (Versus Programming Network) is the leading esports total solutions provider in Asia. VSPN focuses its business on tournament operations, talent incubation and management, and commercialization.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group is an end-to-end brand solutions company that creates both near-term and long-term value for global brands in entertainment, sports and consumer products. Applying emerging technology, data science, and world-class creative, TMG helps brands deepen engagement with audiences and fans throughout the consumer journey and builds brand equity. Clients include Apple, Hulu, Riot Games, Belvedere Vodka, Unilever, UFC, Peloton, CNN, HBO, ESPN, Wynn Resorts and Casinos, Tiffany & Co., IMAX, Netflix, Sony, Yahoo and Coca-Cola. For more information, visit www.thetmgrp.com

