High River, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2021) - The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (TSXV: WI) ("WICC" or "Western") announces that it intends to file its Q2 Financial Statements and MD&A on SEDAR after markets close on August 27, 2021.

In a message to shareholders, WICC CEO Scott Tannas provided the following comments:

"We look forward to providing detailed financial and operating information on the performance of WICC and its five companies on August 27. In the meantime, we are delighted to share the early news that Q2 revenues at every company exceeded pre-pandemic levels . We are especially pleased to acknowledge that Fortress Insurance year- to-date Gross Written Premiums crossed the $2 million mark in June and growth continues to accelerate.

"While there are a few lingering challenges related to the pandemic, our businesses are now primarily focused on growing revenue, market share and profitability, which is a welcome change from the past 15 months."

About The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited

Western is a unique publicly traded, private equity company founded by a group of successful Western Canadian businesspeople, and dedicated to building and maintaining ownership in successful Western Canadian companies, and helping them to grow. Western's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WI.

Advisory

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including without limitation, statements pertaining to future plans, acquisitions, financings and returns. Statements containing the words: 'believes', 'intends', 'expects', 'plans', 'seeks' and 'anticipates' and any other words of similar meaning are forward-looking. All statements included herein involve various risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and circumstances beyond Western's control. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Western's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Any forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Western does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

