Nasdaq Tallinn: Observation status removed for Pro Kapital Grupp securities

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-08-16 14:41 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on August 16, 2021 to remove observation status for Pro Kapital Grupp shares (PKG1T, ISIN code: EE3100006040) and bonds (PKGB080024A, ISIN code: EE3300001676) as the reasons due to which the observation status was applied ceased to exist. Observation status was applied due to the bigger volatility of issuer's economic indicators. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.