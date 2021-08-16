Anzeige
Montag, 16.08.2021
Spekulation der Woche: Beginn einer Rekordfahrt? Rallye setzt sich am Montag fort
Nasdaq Tallinn: Observation status removed for Pro Kapital Grupp securities

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-08-16 14:41 CEST --



Nasdaq Tallinn decided on August 16, 2021 to remove observation status for Pro
Kapital Grupp shares (PKG1T, ISIN code: EE3100006040) and bonds (PKGB080024A,
ISIN code: EE3300001676) as the reasons due to which the observation status was
applied ceased to exist. 

Observation status was applied due to the bigger volatility of issuer's
economic indicators. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
