WGSN, the global authority on consumer and design trends, has announced the launch of its new Consumer Tech vertical. Driven by technology's ever-growing presence in consumers' lives, WGSN Consumer Tech helps clients to create meaningful and innovative consumer-first products and experiences.

The vertical will be led by Silicon Valley-based Director Lisa Yong, who has over 20 years of design experience spanning Asia, Europe and the US. Within the tech industry, Lisa has worked with Philips, Motorola and Y Studios. Sarah Housley, former Senior Strategist at WGSN Lifestyle Interiors, will take on the role of Head of Consumer Tech. Sarah has over 10 years' experience in trend forecasting, spanning product design, materials innovation and technology.

Commenting on the launch, Lisa Yong said: "Consumers' relationship with technology is transforming. In the past 18 months, we have seen dramatic accelerations in tech adoption that have impacted how we live, work and play in this new reality. As technology continues to permeate all aspects of our lives, it's vital for companies to understand new behaviours and expectations in tech consumerism, and develop the right products that consumers will want and need for years to come. WGSN Consumer Tech works across industries to outline the shifts that can be actioned today and built on tomorrow."

Carla Buzasi, President CEO of WGSN, said: "We're proud to introduce WGSN Consumer Tech, a direct response to WGSN client requests and engagement with tech forecasts across our existing subscriber services and consultancy projects. Leveraging our experience in the industry, WGSN has worked with leading consumer tech brands to shape the new product, creating a bespoke solution around critical areas for tech businesses.

"WGSN Consumer Tech offers specialised insights into evolving consumer tech trends, from up-to-the-minute movements to 10-year forecasts, on one platform. With a talent map of over 250 people around the world, WGSN provides global trend insights and expertly curated data. We empower clients to develop products and services today, for tomorrow's world."

WGSN is the global authority on consumer, lifestyle and product design trends, helping brands around the world create the right products at the right time for tomorrow's consumer.

