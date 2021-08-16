Amble Ltd.: AMBLE Launches Exchange in Strategic Locations to Crystalize the 'QUAD-CONTINENTS Plan'

The fintech group targeting and connecting the European market with their exchange platforms

SEOUL, KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / As the number of attempts and prohibitions to meddle in cryptocurrency exchanges grows across the globe, the need for intercontinental connectivity and integrated listing is being underlined to make things easier.

AMBLE USA intends to establish 'AMBLE Crypto Bank,' similar to the Kraken Crypto Bank, which is already operational in the United States, and crystallizes a full-fledged four-continent integrated system, dubbed the 'QUAD-CONTINENT Plan', which connects exchanges and cryptocurrency banks focusing on Asian, European, North American, and South American markets.

Using AMBLE ASIA as a bridgehead, the 'AMBLE Fintech Group' is supporting the construction of cryptocurrency exchanges and banks aimed at European, North American, and South American markets.

As a result, AMBLE Fintech Group confirmed and finalized the construction of the Luxembourg Exchange for the European market and the Wyoming Exchange for the American market, while also launching AMBLE ASIA.

Several countries have already adopted Bitcoin as a fiat currency. When it comes to the idea that the core of the recently popular Metaverse and NFT ecosystems are heavily based on Ethereum mainnet, and that derivatives of cryptocurrency are emerging every day, it must be admitted that no matter how much a single country regulates cryptocurrency, this massive tide of trend cannot be reversed.

Mark Williams, director of Amble Fintech Group, said, 'The recent strong crackdown on digital assets by the Chinese government and strong regulations on the cryptocurrency mining industry will be a great opportunity. It will be a huge change due to the balloon effect itself and a digital opportunity for the singularity inflexion point predicted by SoftBank's Chairman Masayoshi Son'

By actively providing breach points to list them on exchanges in the United States and Europe, Amble Fintech Group also implied that the group-wide effort will provide valuable opportunities for various coins that have been delisted due to regulations in Asia, particularly China and Korea, to regain their chances to prove and safely serve their investors.

'AMBLE EU (Europe)' is pushing for the creation of a digital exchange in Luxembourg, Europe's best financial centre, in 2022, where BitFlyer, Japan's top digital exchange, and Bitstamp, one of Europe's major digital exchanges, have already been constructed and managed.

In addition, while the metaverse and NFT markets are experiencing explosive growth in recent years, the AMBLE EXCHANGE is aiming at various attempts such as the Military Metaverse, the Wise Mom Metaverse, the Brain Sports Universe, the PET Metaverse, and the E-Vehicle Metaverse.

The AMBLE Fintech Group officials also stated that rather than being limited to a single region or country, it would create a much brighter and more prosperous future by connecting various and unique cultural sports, artworks, music, characters, stories, intangible and even tangible cultural assets writers and companies from four continents. AMBLE promised to put the best efforts to introduce the cluster of such products of each nation's NFT marketplaces to the ones overseas as well.

