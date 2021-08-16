Rye Brook, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2021) - Here to Serve Holding Corp. (OTC Pink: HTSC) (the "Company") announced net income of $5,581,505, or $0.09 per basic share and $0.04 per diluted share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to net income of $362,034, or $0.01 per basic share and $0.00 per diluted share for the nine months ended June 30, 2020.

The Company continues to build book value through its acquisition of undervalued assets. The Company owns securities in 5 publicly traded companies and 177 mineral claims in the Timmins mining camp in Ontario, Canada, that typically hosts world-class nickel sulfide deposits.

The Company's Beck-Ottaway project contains 3,750 acres located 10 miles north of Canada Nickel Company's world class Crawford nickel-cobalt-PGM deposit and 22 miles NE of Glencore's Kidd processing facilities. The Gowan project contains 5,100 acres located 10 miles west of Class 1 Nickel's Alexo-Dundonald project (a developing project and past producer of high-grade nickel sulfide) and 6 miles NW of Glencore's processing facilities. Several strong geophysical anomalies have been identified on both properties and they each have good potential to expand base and precious metal mineralization, based on surface samples and shallow drilling results.

"We are planning to have a war chest available to us for drilling in Canada," said Paul Riss, CEO. "We now hold aged securities in three issuers that are worth more than $5 million. As we guide the issuers through the complexities of financial reporting, we plan to monetize these securities to acquire cash for our mineral exploration activities in the Timmins mining camp in Ontario, Canada."

In addition to assets of $6,879,961, the company reported total liabilities of $146,966 and shareholders' equity of $6,732,995 at the end of the June 30, 2021 quarter.

The Company's quarterly report has been uploaded to OTC Markets. Please refer to the filings and disclosures for third quarter results for fiscal year 2021.

About Here to Serve Holding Corp.

Here to Serve Holding Corp. is a holding company that hunts for undervalued assets in the mining, real estate, and securities industries. In additional to mineral rights, holdings in public company securities and a 15% interest in Kaiyon Biotech Inc., it has two wholly owned subsidiaries. ICF Industries Inc. offers corporate advisory, consulting, and marketing services to both public and privately-owned companies. It helps entities with corporate strategy, negotiation, corporate structure, marketing, and executive management decisions. Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. is dedicated to the global acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in prolific jurisdictions. Fortune recently acquired mining projects known as the Gowan and Beck-Ottaway properties located in the Timmins mining camp in Ontario, Canada. The Timmins mining camp lies at the heart of the Abitibi greenstone belt, which contains some of the world's largest deposits of gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel, platinum-group metals, and industrial minerals such as talc. Fortune believes its projects have substantial gold and nickel potential.

For further details of our exploration projects, please visit our web sites at www.heretoserve.tech and www.fortunenickelandgold.com.

Please call Investor Relations with any questions at 855-4NICKEL (855-464-2535) extension 1.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

