Montag, 16.08.2021
Spekulation der Woche: Beginn einer Rekordfahrt? Rallye setzt sich am Montag fort
WKN: A2DRQV ISIN: SE0009778848 
München
16.08.21
08:15 Uhr
23,650 Euro
-0,400
-1,66 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
16.08.2021
64 Leser
Medicover is expanding its fertility network into Norway

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicover has acquired the Norwegian Fertility company Klinikk Hausken and acquired 70 per cent of the voting rights for 18.2 MEUR including assumed debt. Revenue for 2020 amounted to 6.5 MEUR.

Klinikk Hausken is Norway's leading private IVF group and consist of four clinics performing over 2,800 cycles per annum, with the Oslo facility being Norway's largest private in-vitro clinic.

"Klinikk Hausken is a very well managed company and a good fit to our fertility network and given the liberalisation of the Norwegian IVF legalisation the market is expected to grow significantly ahead. The acquisition is a good foundation for further expansion in Norway," says James Barr, Managing Director of Fertility Services, Medicover.

For further information, please contact:

Hanna Bjellquist, Head of Investor Relations
Tel.:+46 703 033 272
Email:hanna.bjellquist@medicover.com

The information was provided for publication by the abovementioned contact person at 15.00 CEST on 16 August 2021.

About Medicover:

Medicover is a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company and was founded in 1995. Medicover operates a large number of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities,laboratories and blood-drawing points and the largest markets are Poland and Germany. In 2020, Medicover had revenue of EUR 998 million and more than 32,000 employees. For more information, go to www.medicover.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/medicover/r/medicover-is-expanding-its-fertility-network-into-norway,c3396876

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15662/3396876/1454428.pdf

Medicover is expanding its fertility network into Norway

