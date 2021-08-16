Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development's portfolio company OssDsign launches the synthetic bone graft OssDsign Catalyst on the U.S. market

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - August 16, 2021. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that the portfolio company OssDsign AB has launched OssDsign Catalyst in the U.S. The product is a synthetic bone graft that stimulates the formation of healthy bone tissue in spinal fusion surgeries. The launch constitutes an important step in the company's strategy to establish itself on the bone graft market in the largest geographic market for medical device innovations.



Nearly 80 percent of all Americans experience low back pain at some point in their lives and more than 1.5 million will undergo spinal fusion surgery. Approximately 20 percent of these surgeries are unsuccessful due to the lack of proper fusion between the implant and the spine. The addressable market for synthetic bone grafts in spinal surgeries is thus substantial and is valued at USD 2.6 billion with an expected CAGR of 7% during 2021-2025.

The innovative graft is composed of a proprietary nanocrystalline structure that can be implanted into the spine and is then resorbed and replaced by new bone tissue. Data from a recently published pre-clinical study show that OssDsign Catalyst induced rapid and reliable bone formation and that successful fusion was achieved in 100% of the studied subjects at 26 weeks, compared to 60% in the group where a comparable market-cleared device was used.

"We are very positive to OssDsign's success and capacity to achieve their goal to commercialize OssDsign Catalyst on the U.S. market before the end of the year. We look forward to follow the company's continued endeavor in improving the clinical results for patients who undergo complex surgeries," comments Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB.

Karolinska Development's shareholding in OssDsign AB, including an indirect ownership via KCIF Co-Investment Fund, amounts to 10.4 per cent.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

