Moonwalk Universal, a specialist in large-scale data management solutions, today announced its support for IBM Spectrum Discover. Moonwalk version 12.12, the latest release of its award-winning software, provides enhanced metadata and content inspection capabilities to streamline AI workflows and integrate heterogenous data environments.

IBM Spectrum Discover is an advanced data cataloging and metadata management system that provides content insight for exabyte-scale unstructured data. IBM Spectrum Discover and Moonwalk easily connect to multiple file and object storage systems on-premises and in the cloud. The solution has been designed to rapidly ingest, consolidate and index metadata for billions of files and objects, providing a rich, unified metadata layer on top of heterogenous storage environments.

A unified metadata layer with custom and automated tagging, enables data scientists, storage administrators, and data stewards to efficiently manage, classify and gain insights from massive amounts of unstructured data. The insights gained accelerate large-scale analytics, improve storage economics, and help with risk mitigation to create competitive advantage and speed critical research.

"Our latest software release is all about deep content inspection and insight," said Michael Harvey, co-founder and senior president of business development at Moonwalk. "Integration with IBM Spectrum Discover and Moonwalk's massively scalable data mobility framework disrupts the status quo of data life cycle management and paves the way towards a true Knowledge Continuum."

Moonwalk's latest update also includes comprehensive integration and support for the latest file systems and servers, cloud and object stores, including Windows Server 2019, NetApp and Isilon, IBM Cloud Object Store, RStor, Wasabi, Amazon S3, Azure, Google Cloud, Hitachi HCP, Dell EMC ECS, Scality RING, Caringo Swarm and Cloudian HyperStore.

Benefits of Moonwalk include:

Out-of-the-box support for all major cloud and object stores

Deep inspection of file and object content with metadata awareness

Reduced storage cost of ownership up to 80 percent

Reduced size of production file system volumes up to 90 percent

Zero middleware; zero single points of failure

No limits on file or object count

Reporting and analytics for continued optimization and improvement

Moonwalk can be purchased directly or from Moonwalk's global network of partners

About Moonwalk Universal

Moonwalk Universal develops all-inclusive data insight, management and mobility software for major operating systems, storage platforms, object stores and the cloud. Moonwalk's technology is found in organizations spanning banking, healthcare, manufacturing, government, research and other key industries. For more information about our IBM Spectrum Discover solution visit ibm.moonwalkinc.com/spectrum-discover

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005448/en/

Contacts:

Caitlin Coburn, 650.313.9959

press@moonwalkinc.com