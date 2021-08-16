Cosmetic packaging market to cross the valuation of US$ 14.2 Bn by 2026; Positive Impact of Internet, e-commerce retailing, and Use of Novel Printing Technologies Propels demand, Opines TMR

- Increase in number of commercial setups and popularity of green packaging solutions is likely to fuel the development of the cosmetic packaging market during the forecast period

- Presence of several key players and rise in middle-class population in Asia Pacific market one of the prominent markets for cosmetic packaging

Cosmetic Packaging Market: Overview

The popularity of various cosmetic products is increasing among a wide range of population from all across the globe.This scenario is creating prominent salesopportunities for the companies in the global cosmetic industry, thereby propelling the global cosmetic packaging market during the forecast period 2018-2026.

According to the analysts at the Transparency Market Research, the global cosmetic packaging market is expected to cross the valuation of US$ 14.2 Bn by 2026.

Cosmetic Packaging Market: Key Findings

Surge in Demand for Green Packaging Solutions Drives Market Expansion

With the growing awareness and concerns pertaining to the environment, major population from all across the globe is inclined toward the use of environment-friendly products. Thus, companies engaged in the cosmetic industry are adopting green packaging solutions for their products.On the back of this trend, the players in the cosmetic packaging market are expected to leverage growth opportunities in the upcoming years.

Rise in Popularity of Anti-aging Products Boosts Market Sales

With the growing awareness about and attraction toward aesthetics, the popularity of different anti-aging products is increasing at a consistent pace, specifically among female population across the globe. A noteworthy growth in the use of anti-aging products is observed in major parts of the world. This factor is driving the sales of cosmetics, thus offering expansion opportunities to cosmetic packaging market players.

Industry Leaders Focus on Novel Packaging Printing Technology

Packaging printing is one of the trending technologies fueling the growth of the cosmetic packaging industry. The cosmetic product manufacturers across the globe are inclining toward the use of various advanced printing technologies, including flexography and hot stamp foil printing owing to their ability to provide eye-catching and innovative packaging for their cosmetics. This is creating lucrative avenues for players in the market.

Cosmetic Packaging Market: Growth Boosters

Increased penetration of Internet and eCommerce in rural and urban areas globally has resulted in high sales of cosmetics. Thus, the rise in the sales of cosmetic products is likely to drive the demand curve for the players in the cosmetic packaging market. Moreover, the surge in cross-border sales is another factor fueling market growth.

In recent years, there has been a noteworthy growth in the engagement of millennial population across various social media platforms. This consumer base is inclined toward exploring latest international cosmetic brands.This trend is projected to offer promising growth opportunities in the cosmetic packaging industry.

Asia Pacific is a dominant region in the cosmetic packaging market. This dominance of the region can be attributed to increased consumption and production of cosmetic packaging, improved spending power of major regional population, and presence of many important market players in the region.

Cosmetic Packaging Market: Key Players

The report profiles key players operating in the cosmetic packaging industry. These players are mainly focusing on business expansion through the strategy of mergers and acquisitions.

Some of the key players in this industry are:

RPC Group Plc

Aptar Group, Inc

Amcor Limited

Gerresheimer AG

Quadpack Industries

Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd

Fusion Packaging

HCP Packaging

Swallowfield Plc

ABC Packaging Ltd

Essel Propack Ltd

Saverglass sas

Quadpack Ltd

Albea S

The Packaging Company

Coverpla S

Alovey Cosmetic Packaging Co

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC,

Rise Cosmetic Packaging Co

HCT Group

Market Segmentation

Global Cosmetic Packaging Market by Material Type

Glass

Paper

Plastic

PET



PP



PE



Others

Metal

Others (Ceramic…)

Global Cosmetic Packaging Market by Application

Skin care

Hair care

Make Up

Nail Care

Global Cosmetic Packaging Market by Container Type

Jars

Tubes

Bottles

Pumps & Dispensers

Sachets

Others

Global Cosmetic Packaging Market by Capacity

< 50 ml

50- 100 ml

100 - 150 ml

150 - 200 ml

200 ml

Global Cosmetic Packaging Market by By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

