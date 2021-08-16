Men's Liberty: Discreet, Dignified and Innovative Device Helps Thousands of Men Manage Incontinence Worldwide

LARGO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), more than 5 million men in the USA deal with urinary incontinence, with millions more worldwide suffering from this sometimes-embarrassing condition.

This quarter, Men's Liberty highlights a better alternative to managing urinary incontinence , featuring its discreet, dignified, and dependable device.

Urinary Incontinence: it can happen to anyone

Although urinary incontinence is more typical with aging adults, anyone can develop incontinence. According to Mayo Clinic, there are several types of urinary incontinence, with each caused by a variety of factors or underlying conditions.

Types of Urinary Incontinence:

Stress Incontinence - often occurs due to laughing or coughing

Overflow Incontinence - occurs due to an inability to fully empty the bladder

Urge Incontinence - results in an urgent need to urinate even if only a small amount of urine is in the bladder

Functional Incontinence - may be caused by any type of physical impairment that prevents someone from using the restroom in time

Mixed Incontinence - as the name suggests, mixed Incontinence occurs when an individual suffers from more than one type of Incontinence

An Embarrassing and Degrading Condition

Despite its causes being largely out of the control of the afflicted individual, those affected often feel significant shame and embarrassment. The social stigma around incontinence, and the use of antiquated solutions on the market (such as traditional adult diapers), is ever-present and often weighs on the psyche of those with the condition. This can cause significant stress, anxiety and even depression or depressive thoughts around their condition.

Outdated Treatments and Solutions Leave Much to Be Desired

Adult Diapers: A classic solution, adult diapers can be both embarrassing as well as uncomfortable. In some cases, they can be difficult to conceal when wearing tighter or more revealing clothing. No matter how absorptive, no one wants to sit in their own urine, feeling the dampness of the cloth against their skin, causing irritation, diaper rashes, and general discomfort.

Prescription Drugs: Although sometimes effective, prescription drugs can be costly, inconvenient, may interact with other medications, and often come with a laundry list of potential undesirable side effects.

Condom Catheters: Are known to cause irritation and pose a risk of infection, especially in cases where the skin is already irritated or rubbed raw.

A New (Better) Way To Manage Urinary Incontinence

Men's Liberty understands the unique challenges faced by those with urinary incontinence, and made it its mission to develop a new and better way to manage the condition.

Touted as an undeniably dependable, stealthily discreet, and dignified, the Men's Liberty male external catheter was engineered to give its users back their freedom and confidence, whether at home or on the go.

With proper coverage and a comfortable fit at the forefront of the device's design, men facing urinary incontinence can now go about their business and daily lives carefree without the risk of leaks.

The Male External Catheter: an overview

The Men's Liberty External Catheter is an innovative version of a condom catheter. As the name implies, this type of catheter acts like a condom to store expelled urine from the bladder into a drainage bag that is securely strapped to the leg of the wearer.

Unlike urethral catheters, this type is simple to use, pain-free, and can be changed at home or on the go without the need for assistance from a professional nurse or caregiver. This type of independence and freedom is one of the most notable and attractive features of the condom catheter.

Benefits of the Men's Liberty External Catheter

Securely fits most male anatomy

Reliably directs urine away from the skin

Reduces the risk of urinary tract infections and skin irritation

The hypoallergenic, latex-free adhesive is safe for most skin types

Quick and easy removal using Men's Liberty FreeDerm

Capable of being worn for up to 24-hours

Effectively replaces expensive and uncomfortable diapers

Covered by over 3,000 US insurance companies including Medicare

About Men's Liberty

Conceptualized and launched by BioDerm®, Men's Liberty was engineered to address the issue of urinary incontinence in men, a condition affecting over 5 million adults in the USA alone.

Seeking an alternative to uncomfortable and risky solutions available on the market, Men's Liberty ushers in a new era of incontinence products, giving men back their mobility, independence, confidence and dignity. As an alternative to traditional external catheters for men, this proprietary and patented product offers a unique approach and potentially life-changing approach to how urinary incontinence is managed.

Those who have tried other male incontinence products with little success, or who are seeking out a better alternative to existing solutions, are encouraged to check out Men's Liberty products on their official website for more information.

Media Contact:

Amy Stephens

800-814-3174

CustomerCare@MensLiberty.com

SOURCE: Men's Liberty

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/659934/Discreet-Dignified-and-Innovative-Device-Helps-Thousands-of-Men-Manage-Incontinence-Worldwide