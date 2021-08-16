DJ RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 9 to 13, 2021

RUBIS RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 9 to 13, 2021 16-Aug-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paris, August 16, 2021, 5:35 pm

TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM (EXCLUDING TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT)

- August 9 to 13, 2021 -

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)

Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)

Period: From August 9, 2021 to August 13, 2021

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between August 9, 2021 and August 13, 2021, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market:

Identification Daily total Daily weighted Market Issuer name Identification code Transaction code of financial volume (in average price of (MIC Number of of issuer (LEI) date instrument (ISIN) number of shares acquired* Code) transactions shares) RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.09 FR0013269123 2,813 33.67 AQEU 24 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.09 FR0013269123 6,211 33.69 CEUX 64 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.09 FR0013269123 1,915 33.66 TQEX 17 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.09 FR0013269123 14,061 33.68 XPAR 150 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.10 FR0013269123 3,437 33.66 AQEU 35 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.10 FR0013269123 3,350 33.70 CEUX 44 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.10 FR0013269123 2,834 33.65 TQEX 40 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.10 FR0013269123 15,379 33.69 XPAR 145 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.11 FR0013269123 5,531 33.99 AQEU 72 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.11 FR0013269123 5,211 34.00 CEUX 90 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.11 FR0013269123 1,021 33.98 TQEX 23 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.11 FR0013269123 13,237 33.99 XPAR 177 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.12 FR0013269123 4,412 33.82 AQEU 46 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.12 FR0013269123 3,511 33.79 CEUX 60 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.12 FR0013269123 1,979 33.76 TQEX 42 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.12 FR0013269123 15,098 33.76 XPAR 199 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.13 FR0013269123 4,503 33.67 AQEU 49 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.13 FR0013269123 5,927 33.66 CEUX 81 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.13 FR0013269123 764 33.63 TQEX 30 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.13 FR0013269123 13,806 33.66 XPAR 161 * Two-digit rounding after the TOTAL 125,000 33.76 decimal

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from August 9, 2021 to August 13, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr).

Contact RUBIS - Legal department Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 9 to 13, 2021

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 95 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) EQS News ID: 1226785 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1226785 16-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226785&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 16, 2021 11:35 ET (15:35 GMT)