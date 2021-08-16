Anzeige
Montag, 16.08.2021
Spekulation der Woche: Beginn einer Rekordfahrt? Rallye setzt sich am Montag fort
WKN: A2DUVQ ISIN: FR0013269123 Ticker-Symbol: BYNN 
16.08.2021 | 18:07
RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 9 to 13, 2021

RUBIS RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 9 to 13, 2021 16-Aug-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paris, August 16, 2021, 5:35 pm

TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM (EXCLUDING TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT)

- August 9 to 13, 2021 -

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)

Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)

Period: From August 9, 2021 to August 13, 2021

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between August 9, 2021 and August 13, 2021, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market: 

Identification   Daily total  Daily weighted   Market 
Issuer name  Identification code Transaction code of financial volume (in   average price of  (MIC  Number of 
       of issuer (LEI)   date    instrument (ISIN) number of   shares acquired*  Code) transactions 
                                 shares) 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.09 FR0013269123    2,813     33.67       AQEU  24 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.09 FR0013269123    6,211     33.69       CEUX  64 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.09 FR0013269123    1,915     33.66       TQEX  17 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.09 FR0013269123    14,061     33.68       XPAR  150 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.10 FR0013269123    3,437     33.66       AQEU  35 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.10 FR0013269123    3,350     33.70       CEUX  44 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.10 FR0013269123    2,834     33.65       TQEX  40 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.10 FR0013269123    15,379     33.69       XPAR  145 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.11 FR0013269123    5,531     33.99       AQEU  72 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.11 FR0013269123    5,211     34.00       CEUX  90 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.11 FR0013269123    1,021     33.98       TQEX  23 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.11 FR0013269123    13,237     33.99       XPAR  177 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.12 FR0013269123    4,412     33.82       AQEU  46 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.12 FR0013269123    3,511     33.79       CEUX  60 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.12 FR0013269123    1,979     33.76       TQEX  42 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.12 FR0013269123    15,098     33.76       XPAR  199 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.13 FR0013269123    4,503     33.67       AQEU  49 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.13 FR0013269123    5,927     33.66       CEUX  81 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.13 FR0013269123    764      33.63       TQEX  30 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.13 FR0013269123    13,806     33.66       XPAR  161 
* Two-digit rounding after the         TOTAL       125,000    33.76 
decimal

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from August 9, 2021 to August 13, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr). 

Contact 
       RUBIS - Legal department 
       Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 9 to 13, 2021 

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     RUBIS 
         46, rue Boissière 
         75116 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:       +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:     communication@rubis.fr 
Internet:    www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:      FR0013269123 
Euronext Ticker: RUI 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) 
EQS News ID:   1226785 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1226785 16-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226785&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 16, 2021 11:35 ET (15:35 GMT)

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.