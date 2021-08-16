Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 16 août/August 2021) Highlander Silver Corp., the issuer resulting from a Fundamental Change of Lido Minerals Ltd. (LIDO), has been approved for listing.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Highlander Silver is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration of the Alta Victoria silver-polymetallic project in central Peru, as well as targeting the acquisition of additional mineral projects by leveraging the team's significant experience in Peru and South America more widely.

Highlander Silver Corp., l'émetteur résultant d'un changement fondamental de Lido Minerals Ltd. (LIDO), a été approuvé pour inscription.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Highlander Silver est une société d'exploration minière axée sur l'exploration du projet polymétallique d'argent Alta Victoria dans le centre du Pérou, ainsi que sur l'acquisition de projets miniers supplémentaires en tirant parti de l'expérience significative de l'équipe au Pérou et en Amérique du Sud plus largement.

Issuer/Émetteur: Highlander Silver Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): HSLV Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 60 445 867 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 20 555 004 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 43087N 10 5 ISIN: CA 43087N 10 5 0 Old/Vieux CUSIP& ISIN: 53173V101/CA53173V1013 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 17 août/August 2021 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 30 septembre/september Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: National Securities Administrators Ltd.

