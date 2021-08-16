Dolphin Entertainment Q2 Revenue Increases 66% Year over Year and 20% Sequentially to a Record $8.6 Million

Positive Operating Income Even Including Non-Cash Depreciation & Amortization Expense

Net Income of $1.3M Equals $0.17 Basic Earnings Per Share

Completes Growth to Positive Working Capital With Surplus of $1.26M

NFTs, Dolphin's First of Dolphin 2.0 Initiatives, Have Launched

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, announces its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

"Three major financial milestones were achieved this quarter," stated Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment. "First, revenues of $8.6M, which topped by 20% the previous record of only one quarter prior. Secondly, positive operating income for the first time as a NASDAQ company when including the non-cash expense of depreciation and amortization. Operating income is the P&L metric we use to gauge ourselves, so this was very meaningful to us. And, third, a working capital surplus for the first time in Dolphin's history as a public company, achieved in 3 ½ years after uplisting to NASDAQ and despite pursuing an acquisition strategy to assemble a Super Group of six best-in-class marketing companies."

"All together, these 3 milestones show that we are a financially-sound, profitable and growing company," continued O'Dowd. "That is a great platform from which to accelerate our first year of Dolphin 2.0 initiatives, and make investments in opportunities we see to own content, live events, and consumer products that we already know we can market as well as anyone else."

Recent Highlights

Total Q2 revenue increased to $8.6 million, compared to $5.2 million in Q2 2020;

Operating income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 of $56,293 including non-cash expense from depreciation and amortization of $478,270 as compared to an operating loss of $179,038, which included non-cash expense from depreciation and amortization of $496,461, for the same period in the prior year.

Cash and cash equivalents of $9.3 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $7.9 million as of December 31, 2020, not including restricted cash.

Net Income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 of $1.3 million, included the benefit of a net $1.0 million in non-cash items stemming from a $1.0 million gain on extinguishment of debt and a positive change in fair value of derivative liabilities, warrants, put rights and contingent consideration of $498,974, partially offset by depreciation and amortization of $478,270, compared to a net loss of $2.9 million, which included non-cash items from depreciation and amortization of $ 496,461, and a negative change in fair value of derivative liabilities, warrants, put rights and contingent consideration items in the amount of $1.7 million, for the same period in the prior year.

Dolphin Entertainment and FTX announced a partnership to create NFT marketplace programs for major sports and entertainment brands

Dolphin was added to the Russell Microcap® Index

The Door welcomed Häagen-Dazs and Holle to its roster of clients

42West was involved in various capacities with 13 films that earned a total of 32 Academy Award nominations and won six Oscars.

Shore Fire clients Carole King and Todd Rundgren were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Dolphin Entertainment's NFTs Division entered its 1 st vertical, Sports, with First NFT Partnership with Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment; Announced Heisman Trophy Winners and Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductees Tim Brown, Earl Campbell and Doak Walker To Kick-Off NFT Collection

vertical, Sports, with First NFT Partnership with Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment; Announced Heisman Trophy Winners and Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductees Tim Brown, Earl Campbell and Doak Walker To Kick-Off NFT Collection Dolphin Entertainment's NFTs Division entered its 2nd vertical, Culinary, with NFT collectible recipe card system, launching with top chefs throughout the United States; Partnered for NFT collection with world renowned artist Romero Britto, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date, Time: August 16, 2021, at 4:30 pm ET

Toll-Free: 844-407-9500

International: 862-298-0850 Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2225/42377

Conference Call Replay Information

Toll-Free: 877-481-4010

Reference ID: 42377

Webcast replay: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2225/42377

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ: DLPN) is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin's Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Division is dedicated to designing, producing, distributing and promoting NFTs for itself and its clients within the film, television, music, gaming, culinary and technology industries. The NFTs division is comprised of executives across all six of Dolphin's wholly-owned subsidiaries blending their creative expertise in creative services, digital design, production, marketing, sales and public relations. To learn more, visit:https://www.dolphinentertainment.com

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

ASSETS As of June 30, 2021 As of December 31, 2020 Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,252,228 $ 7,923,280 Restricted cash 677,354 714,096 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $563,782 and $653,272, respectively. 5,423,507 5,027,101 Other current assets 424,158 231,890 Total current assets 15,777,247 13,896,367 Capitalized production costs, net 346,968 271,139 Right-of-use assets 7,091,493 7,106,279 Goodwill 20,015,800 19,627,856 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $6,537,937 and $5,747,941, respectively. 6,932,063 7,452,059 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 602,297 800,071 Deposits and other assets 228,313 198,180 Total Assets $ 50,994,181 $ 49,351,951 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 859,912 $ 1,190,184 Term loan 700,227 900,292 Notes payable, current portion 302,455 846,749 Convertible notes payable at fair value, current portion - 580,000 Paycheck Protection Program loans, current portion 848,987 582,438 Loan from related party - 1,107,873 Accrued interest - related party 1,718,227 1,783,121 Accrued compensation 2,625,000 2,625,000 Put rights - 1,544,029 Lease liability 1,847,117 1,791,773 Contract liability 3,175,917 1,855,209 Other current liabilities 2,442,421 2,045,842 Total current liabilities 14,520,263 16,852,510 Noncurrent liabilities: Notes payable 924,141 426,645 Convertible notes payable 3,050,000 1,445,000 Convertible notes payable at fair value 1,029,766 947,293 Paycheck Protection Program loans 1,188,582 2,517,431 Contingent consideration 730,000 530,000 Loan from related party 1,107,873 - Lease liability 5,920,896 5,964,275 Warrants liability 150,000 450,000 Other noncurrent liabilities 200,000 550,000 Total noncurrent liabilities 14,301,258 12,830,644 Total Liabilities 28,821,521 29,683,154

Commitments and contingencies (Note 16) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.015 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized,7,638,469 and 6,618,785, respectively, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 114,575 99,281 Preferred Stock, Series C, $0.001 par value, 50,000 authorized, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 1,000 1,000 Additional paid in capital 123,951,169 117,540,557 Accumulated deficit (101,894,084 ) (97,972,041 ) Total Stockholders' Equity $ 22,172,660 $ 19,668,797 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 50,994,181 $ 49,351,951

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



For the three months ended For the six months ended

June 30, June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020









Revenues:







Entertainment publicity and marketing $ 8,643,244 $ 5,194,725 $ 15,820,361 $ 11,828,525 Content production - - - - Total revenues 8,643,244 5,194,725 15,820,361 11,828,525

Operating expenses: Direct costs 833,511 656,849 1,583,931 1,285,361 Payroll and benefits 5,622,468 2,879,073 10,892,831 7,779,939 Selling, general and administrative 1,194,704 978,527 2,718,658 2,223,345 Depreciation and amortization 478,270 496,461 960,982 1,017,464 Legal and professional 457,998 362,853 802,606 572,314 Total expenses 8,586,951 5,373,763 16,959,008 12,878,423 Income (loss) before other expenses 56,293 (179,038 ) (1,138,647 ) (1,049,898 )

Other income (expenses): Gain on extinguishment of debt, net 1,012,973 - 955,610 3,259,866 Loss on disposal of fixed assets (48,461 ) - (48,461 ) - Loss on deconsolidation of Max Steel VIE - - - (1,484,591 ) Change in fair value of convertible notes and derivative liabilities 268,974 (696,420 ) (602,475 ) (548,961 ) Change in fair value of warrants 65,000 (483,519 ) (2,497,877 ) (411,004 ) Change in fair value of put rights - 47,070 (71,106 ) 1,517,810 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 165,000 (573,000 ) (200,000 ) (470,000 ) Acquisition costs - (22,907 ) - Interest expense and debt amortization (169,837 ) (1,058,694 ) (335,031 ) (1,682,976 ) Total other income (expense), net 1,293,649 (2,764,563 ) (2,822,247 ) 180,144 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 1,349,942 $ (2,943,601 ) $ (3,960,894 ) $ (869,754 ) Income tax benefit - 38,851 - Net income (loss) $ 1,349,942 $ (2,943,601 ) $ (3,922,043 ) $ (869,754 )

Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.17 $ (0.62 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (0.20 ) Diluted $ 0.13 $ (0.62 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (0.46 )

Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 7,664,000 4,719,241 7,456,360 4,363,742 Diluted 7,913,396 5,059,867 7,456,360 (5,214,355 )

