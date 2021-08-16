SigmaSense Announces New Patents Granted

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / SigmaSense Inc., a global leader in touch sensing performance, announced the issuance of patents #10,963,092, #10,963,093 and #11,061,082, expanding its total patent portfolio to over 70 patents issued and allowed.

#10,963,092 - Channel Driver Circuit

#10,963,093 - Analog Front End Channel Driver Circuit

#11,061,082 - Single Line Hall effect Sensor Drive and Sense

The recently issued patents cover SigmaSense's core technology, which is pioneering a digital transformation to software defined sensing solutions. As an indicator of the importance of this technology to the sensing industry, the core IP from SigmaSense has already been cited in multiple patents by more than 30 companies. The most recent patents describe the low-power, multi-frequency, analog to digital converters (ADC), which have continuous driving and sensing of analog systems. The unique current and frequency technology provides continuous and concurrent drive and sense that delivers instantaneous sensing data without the traditional need to measure voltage thresholds. This technology has multiple applications in the world of touch sensing, electric vehicles and medical applications among others.

Fig. 1

The channel driver circuit simultaneously transmits the channel driving signal to the load at the single node and senses the channel driving signal at the single node.

This protected technology:

Enables ultra-low voltage operations, saves power and lowers the noise floor of most sensing systems

Enables instant access to data for faster report rates using current mode ADCs.

Provides a platform for software-defined sensing where all channels are physically identical but can be software dynamically programmable, including flexibility of dynamic range, precision, frequencies, and gain controls.

"We believe we have developed a revolutionary technology that has the capability to disrupt multiple sensing industries," says Rick Seger, CEO of SigmaSense. "We aim to maximize the value of this technology by taking a strategic approach to protecting our growing patent portfolio. These patents are the latest milestones in the growing transformation of sensing systems away from fixed hardware voltage mode ADCs to current mode ADCs with software programmability."

About SigmaSense

SigmaSense, a global leader in touch sensing performance, brings the best user experiences to products ranging from mobile phones and laptops to large monitors and digital signage. SigmaSense is pioneering a comprehensive sensing technology that delivers 100 to 1,000 times improved SNR performance that was previously not possible. SigmaVision capacitive imaging technology provides touch, pressure, and object detection to the sensing surface, enabling a new generation of perceptive devices that are interactive and engaging. SigmaHover provides a superior touchless experience for public displays and any other device that uses touch sensors. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, SigmaSense provides semiconductor products with software, development tools and support. For more information, please visit www.sigmasense.com.

