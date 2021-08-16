Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Repurchase of shares in Millicom

Luxembourg, August16, 2021 - During the period August 5, 2021 - August 11, 2021, Millicomrepurchased a total of 81,309 of its Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs), hereinafter referred to as shares within the framework of the repurchase program announced on July 29, 2021, details of which are shown in the table below.
|Date
|Number of shares repurchased
|Weighted average repurchase price (SEK) excluding commissions
|Total daily transaction value (SEK), excluding commissions
|05/08/2021
|15,700
|342.9867
|5,384,891.19
|06/08/2021
|17,000
|340.6935
|5,791,789.50
|09/08/2021
|14,875
|335.2294
|4,986,537.33
|10/08/2021
|16,877
|336.5102
|5,679,282.65
|11/08/2021
|16,857
|337.1869
|5,683,959.57
All purchases were carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of Millicom. Following the purchases, as of August 16, 2021, Millicom holds 312,964 treasury shares. The total number of shares outstanding in Millicom is 101,739,217.
- The repurchase program is being executed consistent with the provisions of Article 5 of MAR and the Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation").
- The maximum level of SDRs that may be repurchased will be the lower of SEK 870 million (approximately USD 100 million) in aggregate purchase price, or 5,000,000 SDRs.
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this press release. For information about all transactions carried out under the repurchase program, refer to Nasdaq Stockholm's website
For further information, please contact
|Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Director Corporate Communications
+1-786-628-5300
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)
Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications
+1-305-929-5417
press@mill (mailto:press@millicom.com)icom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)
|Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5303
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)
About Millicom
Millicom. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebookand LinkedIn.
Attachments
- PR_Millicom to repurchase own shares_081621 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f45902ec-54af-450c-8169-1b1952e8137a)
- Attachment - Breakdrown transactions week Aug 05_Aug 11 Nasdaq_081621 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5d463a83-0025-41d8-ab32-fa23ecd459d3)