SECOND QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Revenues reached a new Company record of $154.1 million following the inclusion of approximately two months of production from the Jerritt Canyon mine in Nevada and robust production from the Mexican operations

Average realized silver price per ounce of $27.32, a 1% increase compared to Q1 2021

Cash costs increased to $13.89 per AgEq ounce, compared to $12.61 in Q1 2021, primarily due to higher ore development and the addition of the Jerritt Canyon operation

AISC were relatively unchanged at $19.42 per AgEq ounce, compared to $19.35 in Q1 2021

Mine operating earnings of $29.4 million, compared to $28.1 million in Q1 2021

Net earnings of $15.6 million (EPS of $0.06), compared to $1.9 million (EPS of $0.01) in Q1 2021

Adjusted EPS of $0.05 after excluding non-cash and non-recurring items, compared to $0.03 in Q1 2021 (non-GAAP)

Cash flow per share was $0.21 per share (non-GAAP), compared to $0.14 per share in Q1 2021

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021 was $227.1 million. In addition, the Company has a strong working capital position of $276.3 million and total available liquidity of $316.3 million, including $40.0 million of available undrawn revolving credit facility

Declared a cash dividend payment of $0.006 per common share for the second quarter of 2021 for shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 26, 2021, and will be distributed on or about September 16, 2021

"Improved production rates and higher metal prices during the quarter generated record revenues for the business," stated Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO. "As a result of the higher revenues, our quarterly dividend increased by approximately 33% when compared to the prior quarterly payment. The mining units generated $29.4 million in mine operating earnings due to strong production and higher realized metal prices. At Jerritt Canyon, operational improvements are being achieved although AISC are expected to be higher than normal in the third quarter due to a $12.3 million lift on the tailing impoundment that is currently being constructed. Once completed, costs at Jerritt Canyon are expected to return to normal levels."

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Key Performance Metrics 2021-Q2 2021-Q1 Change

Q2 vs Q1 2020-Q2 Change

Q2 vs Q2 Operational









Ore Processed / Tonnes Milled 826,213 614,245 35% 333,559 148% Silver Ounces Produced 3,274,026 2,908,024 13% 1,834,575 78% Silver Equivalent Ounces Produced 6,435,023 4,540,296 42% 3,505,376 84% Cash Costs per Silver Equivalent Ounce (1) $13.89 $12.61 10% $7.76 79% All-in Sustaining Cost per Silver Equivalent Ounce (1) $19.42 $19.35 0% $13.95 39% Total Production Cost per Tonne (1) $104.94 $90.03 17% $78.78 33% Average Realized Silver Price per Ounce (1) $27.32 $27.13 1% $17.33 58%











Financial (in $millions)









Revenues $154.1 $100.5 53% $34.9 NM Mine Operating Earnings (Loss) $29.4 $28.1 5% ($7.8) NM Net Earnings (Loss) $15.6 $1.9 NM ($10.0) NM Operating Cash Flows before Movements in Working Capital and Taxes $51.2 $31.1 64% ($16.4) NM Cash and Cash Equivalents $227.1 $201.7 13% $95.2 139% Working Capital (1) $276.3 $232.8 19% $114.2 142%











Shareholders









Earnings (Loss) per Share ("EPS") - Basic $0.06 $0.01 NM ($0.05) NM Adjusted EPS (1) $0.05 $0.03 74% ($0.10) 153% Cash Flow per Share (1) $0.21 $0.14 51% ($0.08) NM

NM - Not meaningful

(1) The Company reports non-GAAP measures which include cash costs per silver equivalent ounce produced, all-in sustaining cost per silver equivalent ounce produced, total production cost per tonne, average realized silver price per ounce sold, working capital, adjusted EPS and cash flow per share. These measures are widely used in the mining industry as a benchmark for performance, but do not have a standardized meaning and the methods used by the Company to calculate such measures may differ from methods used by other companies with similar descriptions. See "Non-GAAP Measures" in the MD&A for a reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures.

Q2 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Company realized an average silver price of $27.32 per ounce during the second quarter of 2021, representing a 58% increase compared to the second quarter of 2020 and a 1% increase compared to the prior quarter.

Revenues generated in the second quarter totaled $154.1 million compared to $34.9 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to a 199% increase in payable silver equivalent ounces sold due to a temporary suspension of operations mandated by the Mexican government in response to COVID-19 in the second quarter of 2020.

The Company reported mine operating earnings of $29.4 million compared to ($7.8) million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in mine operating earnings is primarily attributed to higher ounces sold and higher metal prices.

The Company reported net earnings of $15.6 million (EPS of $0.06) compared to ($10.0) million (EPS of ($0.05)) in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in net earnings was primarily attributed to higher metal prices, temporary suspension of operating activities in the second quarter of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a $10.3 million loss in the second quarter of 2020 related to mark-to-market adjustments on the Company's foreign currency derivatives.

Adjusted net earnings for the quarter was $12.7 million (adjusted EPS of $0.05) compared to ($20.7) million (adjusted EPS of ($0.10)) in the second quarter of 2020, after excluding non-cash and non-recurring items.

Cash flow from operations before movements in working capital and income taxes in the quarter was $51.2 million ($0.21 per share) compared to ($16.4) million (($0.08) per share) in the second quarter of 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021 was $227.1 million. In addition, the Company had strong working capital of $276.3 million and total available liquidity of $316.3 million, including $40.0 million of available undrawn revolving credit facility.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

The table below represents the quarterly operating and cost parameters at each of the Company's four producing mines during the quarter.

Second Quarter Production Summary San Dimas Santa Elena La Encantada Jerritt Canyon Canyon(1) Consolidated Ore Processed / Tonnes Milled 202,382 234,381 242,839 146,611 826,213 Silver Ounces Produced 1,868,031 565,453 840,541 - 3,274,026 Gold Ounces Produced 19,227 8,453 102 18,762 46,544 Silver Equivalent Ounces Produced 3,176,725 1,140,398 847,502 1,270,398 6,435,023 Cash Costs per Silver Equivalent Ounce $10.17 $16.70 $13.66 N/A $13.89 All-in Sustaining Cost per Silver Equivalent Ounce $14.22 $21.31 $15.97 N/A $19.42 Cash cost per AuEq Ounce N/A N/A N/A $1,407 N/A All-In sustaining costs per AuEq Ounce N/A N/A N/A $1,679 N/A Total Production Cost per Tonne $153.43 $79.17 $45.71 $177.30 $104.94

Total production in the second quarter was 6.4 million silver equivalent ounces, consisting of 3.3 million ounces of silver and 46,544 ounces of gold, representing an increase of 13% and 95%, respectively, compared to the previous quarter primarily due to a 14% increase in silver equivalent production from the three operating Mexican mines and the inclusion of production from the Jerritt Canyon mine effective April 30, 2021.

COSTS AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

Cash cost for the quarter was $13.89 per silver equivalent ounce, compared to $12.61 per ounce in the previous quarter. The increase in cash cost was due to higher ore development and the addition of the Jerritt Canyon mine which was producing at a higher cash cost in the first few months since the acquisition. The Company has identified numerous projects that will be implemented over the next 12 to 24 months at Jerritt Canyon to improve production and reduce costs at the mine and processing plant. The increase in cash costs were partially offset by lower cash costs at Santa Elena and La Encantada due to higher production.

AISC in the second quarter was $19.42 per ounce and in-line when compared to $19.35 per ounce with the previous quarter. The slight increase in AISC was primarily attributed to an increase in cash cost per AgEq ounce due to the addition of Jerritt Canyon which was mostly offset by a decrease in sustaining costs in total mine development in Mexico.

Total capital expenditures in the second quarter were $58.3 million, primarily consisting of $15.5 million at San Dimas, $17.2 million at Santa Elena (including $8.4 million towards the Ermitaño project), $2.8 million at La Encantada, $8.1 million at Jerritt Canyon and $14.4 million for strategic projects.

Q2 2021 DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

The Company is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend payment in the amount of $0.006 per common share for the second quarter of 2021, representing a 33% increase compared to the prior quarterly payment as a result of higher generated revenues. The second quarter cash dividend will be paid to holders of record of First Majestic's common shares as of the close of business on August 26, 2021 and will be distributed on or about September 16, 2021.

Under the Company's dividend policy, the quarterly dividend per common share is targeted to equal approximately 1% of the Company's net quarterly revenues divided by the Company's then outstanding common shares on the record date.

The amount and distribution dates of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors. This dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes. Dividends paid to shareholders outside Canada (non-resident investors) may be subject to Canadian non-resident withholding taxes.

