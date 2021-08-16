Binovi Technologies Corp.: Binovi Technologies Corp Responds to Unsolicited Captiva Verde Bid

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp., ("Binovi" or the "Company") (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF), best-in-class neuro-visual technology in cognitive performance training, provides a first response to the unsolicited bid announced today by Captiva Verde (PWR) (CPIVF) ("Captiva").

The Company today was informed by the principals of Captiva Verde ("Captiva") that Captiva intends to launch a bid to acquire the Company for CDN $0.07 per share, a 75% premium over Binovi's closing price on Friday, August 14, 2021. The Company will form a Special Committee of the Board to investigate the merits of the offer and will provide a recommendation to shareholders based on the conclusions of this exercise.

Interim CEO, Tania Archer, commented, "It is too early to state if the Captiva Verde offer, as presented, holds sufficient merit for us to recommend shareholders accept the terms. As soon as the special committee has completed its review, we will inform the market as to our position in relation to the offer. We anticipate concluding our review within the next 48 hours."

