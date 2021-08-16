Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2021) - Hank Payments Corp. ("Hank", or the "Company"), a consumer financial wellness Fintech platform that acts as a consumer's personal financial concierge, is pleased to announce it will be participating in the Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day taking place Thursday, August 19th, 2021 virtually.

Hank's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael A. Hilmer, is scheduled to present on Thursday, August 19th, 2021 at 1:00 PM PT. Mr. Hilmer will also be fielding investor questions during the one-day virtual conference hosted by Gravitas Securities Inc. "I am looking forward to sharing our vision of making consumers financially well with investors at the Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day," said Mr. Hilmer. "With the recent proposed qualifying transaction on the TSX Venture Exchange, the Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day is an ideal venue to communicate our progress to investors."

This year's Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day will feature several leaders in the growth technology vertical space and will be attended virtually by institutional and retail investors from North America and abroad. For additional details about the conference and Gravitas Securities Inc., please visit: www.gravitassecurities.com

