Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2021) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (the "Company" or "Aires") is pleased to announce it has partnered with VaynerCommerce, a disruptive marketing company, to drive global customer growth. This partnership was designed to build an entirely new approach to marketing for Aires, with an agreement signed today, for 6 months, extendable. The move will integrate Aires' creative, media, and commerce initiatives to enhance speed, brand building and business results.

"At Aires, we are taking bold steps to reimagine our brand and our strategy to amplify both. We are ready to innovate and explore with a sharp focus on bringing new consumers into our category," said Josh Bruni, Chief Revenue Officer at Aires. "In my previous experience working with the Vayner team, I found their strategic vision and customer-up approach to building and scaling brands was very much aligned with my own. They have an impressive ability to position brands at the center of culture, meeting consumers where they are by uniquely blending content and commerce. Vayner's deep expertise in reaching and engaging consumers combined with its agile and collaborative approach is uniquely complimentary to how our team works. I am extremely confident this Aires-Vayner partnership will be a powerful combination that can help to unlock the full potential of the Aires brand."

"At VaynerCommerce, we are obsessed with driving business results and building enduring brands. Aires is an innovative company with a global audience. We see an opportunity to expand their business and deliver meaningful results," said Robbie Deeks, Chief Commercial Officer.

About VaynerCommerce:

VaynerCommerce is a strategy and implementation firm focused on creating enduring growth for modern brands. Started by former Shopify Plus employees, it was born out of the frustration that brands were left with no viable options in the market when it came to building sustainable online customer growth. VaynerCommerce serves as a strategic partner across innovation, design, growth, product and engineering for brands that want to sustainably grow their direct-to-consumer business. VaynerCommerce works with high growth venture capital backed brands, growth equity, private equity, and Fortune 100 brands.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is Canadian-based nanotechnology company which has developed proprietary silicon-based microprocessors that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). The technology was developed by a team of highly credited scientists and confirmed by independent third-party validation including peer reviewed studies and publications in scientific journals. Aires' Lifetune products specifically target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, Wi-Fi radiation, including the rapidly expanding next-generation high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under ticker 'WIFI'. Learn more at www.airestech.com.

