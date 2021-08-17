Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2021) - NCM Asset Management Ltd. ("NCM"), the manager of a strategically focused group of public mutual funds, alternative investment funds, and related products and services, announced plans to change the investment objectives of NCM Core American.

The changes, as outlined below, are subject to shareholder approval at a special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on or about October 28, 2021. If the requisite approval is obtained, it is anticipated that the proposed investment objectives change will be implemented on or about November 1, 2021.

In advance of the Meeting, a notice-and-access document will be mailed on September 28, 2021 to shareholders of record as at September 15, 2021. The notice-and-access document will describe the various ways in which shareholders can obtain a copy of a management information circular that contains full details of the proposed changes. The notice-and-access document and management information circular will also be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Changes to Investment Objectives

Subject to obtaining shareholder approval, NCM Core American will change its investment objectives as indicated below and be renamed NCM Core International.

Current Investment Objectives Proposed Investment Objectives The Fund's objective is to provide investors with a stable monthly stream of cash distributions and to achieve long term capital growth and current income by investing primarily in equity securities. The portfolio may consist of all types of equity and debt obligations of issuers, primarily in the United States. The Fund will invest primarily in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying U.S. equity securities and may invest in corporate debt including, but not limited to, high-yield bonds. The portfolio may include all sizes of issuers including large, mid, and small capitalization companies. Assets of the Fund may also be held in cash to the extent that economic, market, or other conditions make it appropriate. The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in publicly-traded equity securities of companies based outside of Canada and the United States. The Fund uses a Growth At a Reasonable Price ("GARP") approach to investments as a primary method to securities selection. This involves searching for companies exhibiting superior long-term earnings and cash flow per share growth and holding a strong position in the market in which they operate, quality management, and balance sheet strength. Pending the selection and purchase of suitable investments and the payment of expenses or other anticipated distributions, a portion of the assets of the Fund may be held in cash. In addition, during periods in which the portfolio manager believes that market conditions make it advisable, the portfolio manager may reduce the Fund's holdings of investments and hold a portion of the Fund's assets in cash. Such cash balances will be held on deposit in cash accounts at any Canadian bank or trust company or may be invested in short term investments such as T-Bills, money market funds and guaranteed investment certificates.

The Independent Review Committee of the fund has reviewed the potential conflict of interest matters related to the proposed investment objectives change and provided NCM with a positive recommendation for the proposed investment objectives change after determining that the change, if implemented, would achieve a fair and reasonable result for the fund.

Please visit www.ncminvestments.com for more details about NCM and its investment products. For the complete disclosure record of the NCM Group of Funds, please visit www.sedar.com.

About NCM - NCM Asset Management Ltd.

For over 20 years, NCM has been one of Canada's leaders in actively managed investment products. With a family of actively managed funds, NCM has earned multiple awards recognizing its investment success. NCM is an independent Canadian investment firm with offices in Calgary and Toronto, distributing retail mutual funds and related products and services to Canadian investors, through a third-party distribution channel. (www.ncminvestments.com)

For further information or assistance, please contact:

NCM - NCM Asset Management Ltd.

Dealer & Client Services

Attention: Brad Dimitroff

Toll Free: 1-877-431-1407

Dome Tower - Suite 1850, 333 - 7th Avenue S.W., Calgary, AB T2P 2Z1

Email: info@ncminvestments.com | Website: www.ncminvestments.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/93345