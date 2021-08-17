Queen-Gitarrist Brian May findet London nur noch brutal, jetzt kam auch noch ein Wasserschaden, seine Frau und er wollen weg."We put a lot of love and care into building the house but the surroundings have been horrible for such a long time. They have been building basements now for about eight years all around and there is constant noise, traffic and dust and pollution and rudeness. London now is brutal." Da sollte der Gitarrensologott dann eher nicht nach Wien kommen, schon gar nicht nach Alsergrund. Da gibts mehr Staub, Dreck und Lärm als i ganz London. Wie eine OP-Session beim Zahnarzt. Nur permanent halt. Schöne Lyrics: "I want to break free" (Queen) Anregungen gerne an christian@boerse-social.com .Mehr Abseits: https://boerse-social.com/search/@title%20abseitsSiehe ...

