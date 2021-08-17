Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest - name change of sub-funds

The name changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 31 August 2021. ISIN: DK0016290349 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Danske Inv USA Akk, kl DKK h ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Danske Invest USA Indeks - Akkumulerende, klasse DKK h ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Abb. new name: Danske Invest USA Indeks - Akk kl DKK h ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DKIUSAADKKH ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: DKIUSAIAKKDKKH ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 39049 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0010257757 --------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Danske Inv USA, kl DKKd --------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Danske Invest USA Indeks, klasse DKK d --------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DKIUSA --------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: DKIUSAIKLDKKD --------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 4301 --------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1010534