Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical – Aufsehenerregende Meldung öffnet den Weg...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
17.08.2021 | 08:53
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest - name change of sub-funds

The name changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 31 August
2021. 



ISIN:          DK0016290349                     
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Danske Inv USA Akk, kl DKK h             
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New name:        Danske Invest USA Indeks - Akkumulerende, klasse DKK h
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Abb. new name:      Danske Invest USA Indeks - Akk kl DKK h        
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       DKIUSAADKKH                      
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New short name:     DKIUSAIAKKDKKH                    
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 39049                         
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



ISIN:          DK0010257757             
---------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Danske Inv USA, kl DKKd        
---------------------------------------------------------------
New name:        Danske Invest USA Indeks, klasse DKK d
---------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       DKIUSA                
---------------------------------------------------------------
New short name:     DKIUSAIKLDKKD             
---------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 4301                 
---------------------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45)
33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1010534
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.