STOCKHOLM, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 9,323 million at the end of July. Compared to July 2020, the loan portfolio has increased by 31 % in local currencies.
Month
Jul-21
Jul-20
Change
Consumer Lending
New lending, SEK million
449
359
25 %
Ecommerce Solutions
Transaction volume*, SEK million
490
264
86 %
Credit Cards
New lending, SEK million
238
102
133 %
Cumulative for the year
Jan-Jul 21
Jan-Jul 20
Change
Consumer Lending
New lending, SEK million
2 518
2 221
13 %
Ecommerce Solutions
Transaction volume*, SEK million
3 227
1 874
72 %
Credit Cards
New lending, SEK million
1 139
425
168 %
*The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions
All figures for July 2021 are preliminary.
For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33
The information was provided for publication on August 17, 2021 at 08.30 CET.
TF Bank in brief
TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/tf-bank-ab--publ-/r/tf-bank--monthly-statistics-july-2021,c3397048
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/13973/3397048/1454555.pdf
Press release PDF