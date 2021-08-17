Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
17.08.2021 | 09:17
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Victoria Properties A/S - reduction of share capital by reduction of face value per share and name change to Hometown A/S

The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 23 August 2021.



ISIN           DK0015216675                 
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Victoria Properties             
----------------------------------------------------------------------
New name:        Hometown                   
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change:  18,657,432 shares of DKK 1 (DKK 18,657,432) 
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Change:         DKK 9,328,716                
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:   18,657,432 shares of DKK 0.50 (DKK 9,328,716)
----------------------------------------------------------------------
New face value:     DKK 0.50                   
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       VIPRO                    
----------------------------------------------------------------------
New short name:     TOWN                     
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 3486                     
----------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1010538
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
