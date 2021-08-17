Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Victoria Properties A/S - reduction of share capital by reduction of face value per share and name change to Hometown A/S

The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 23 August 2021. ISIN DK0015216675 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Victoria Properties ---------------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Hometown ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 18,657,432 shares of DKK 1 (DKK 18,657,432) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: DKK 9,328,716 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 18,657,432 shares of DKK 0.50 (DKK 9,328,716) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- New face value: DKK 0.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: VIPRO ---------------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: TOWN ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 3486 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1010538