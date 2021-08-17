Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2021) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) ("the Company or Graph ") is pleased to announce that New World NFT Platform has successfully tested 1 million simultaneous users within the app platform on August 12, 2021.

As follow-up to the August 4th test of 100,000 users, New World Inc. tested 1 million simultaneous users with zero errors, an average response time of 0.84s, latency of 0.84s, operating 18,013.43 requests per second showcasing the platform's ability to rapidly scale as well as its internal lightweight architecture.

The initial platform architecture is ready and has previously announced it will be fully operationally and will launch in mid September and have the ability to scale up successfully.

"We had no doubt that the platform would successfully test 1 million users. We prioritize due diligent research and development and in doing so we've been able to build a streamlined, lightweight platform. Our efforts have rendered successfully and we're more than confident to be able to withstand a world-class, world-scale platform that can be enjoyed by the masses," states co-founder and head of the app's development, Jay Pizarro.

The Company also wishes to announce that Andrew Easdale has resigned as President of Graph subsidiary Babbage Mining Corp. to pursue other business initiatives. Graph thanks Andrew for his contributions and support and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

About New World Inc.

New World is an augmented reality art focused NFT company that allows creators, musicians, and celebrities to have access to an NFT distribution canvas to create and sell digital art. By selling digital art, artists are able to reach a broader market (both geographically and demographically), and as a result of the blockchain, continue to benefit financially through economic participation in future sales. New World has built this platform and has already signed such notable artists as Diogo Snow, who has produced numerous pieces for celebrity clients including Drake and Fetty Wap, an American rapper, singer and songwriter who has over 6.5 million Instagram Followers, as well as many others. Additional information on New World is available at http://newworldinc.io.

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

Graph Blockchain provides shareholders with exposure to various areas of Decentralized Finance (DeFI). Focusing on altcoins through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Babbage Mining Corp., a Proof of Stake ("POS") miner, and Beyond the Moon Inc. an IDO focused company, Graph gives investors exposure to the vast emerging market of cryptocurrencies with the significant technological disruption and potential gains altcoins represent. In addition, through its investment in New World, Graph is providing its shareholders with exposure to rapidly growing and emerging NFT market.

Additional information on the Company is available at www.graphblockchain.com , www.newworldinc.io and www.babbagemining.com.

