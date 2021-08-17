Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2021) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the strategic appointments of Mr. Chris Blask to the position of Vice President of Strategy, and Mr. Vadim Kositsky to Vice President of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, strengthening the technical and executive leadership of the Company.

The appointments of Mr. Blask and Mr. Kositsky are critical to the advancement of the Company's strategic initiatives related to IoT security, Data sciences and Artificial Intelligence. Both appointments are effective immediately.

As VP Strategy, Mr. Blask will support the development and execution of the Company's strategic direction and play an active role in implementing operations-oriented value creation opportunities across Relay's technologies and product lines. As VP of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Mr. Kositsky will lead the evolution of the Company's focus on applying artificial intelligence and machine learning throughout Relay's products.

"On behalf of the Company I'd like to welcome Chris and Vadim to their respective positions of VP Strategy and VP AI and Data Science," said Yoav Raiter, CEO, Relay Medical Corp. "Originally joining as a Strategic Advisor to the Company, we are pleased to invite Chris to this key executive position. He will be an invaluable resource as we expand the market reach of our Cybeats integrated cybersecurity platform, as well as other Company business and technical initiatives. Vadim will lead the strategic implementation of AI, machine learning and data sciences which is a critical focus for our Company. Enlisting this executive strength is an exciting milestone and adds momentum to our current phase of growth."

Chris Blask, VP Strategy

Mr. Blask is a seasoned global cybersecurity executive with nearly 30 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry. He has held executive positions with leading technology companies such as Unisys and Cisco Systems and has advised public and private organizations in every sector around the world. In his role at the Office of Innovation at Unisys, he created and led the Operational Technology and IoT security practices, invented the Digital Bill of Materials (DBOM) structure, and established the Unisys Marine Living Research Center. Mr. Blask is a well-renowned cybersecurity icon and is also credited with building a multi-billion-dollar firewall business at Cisco.

Mr. Blask also chairs and is on the board of a number of non-profit cybersecurity organizations and contributes to a wide range of global security efforts. Follow Chris on his blog1, twitter2 and on LinkedIn3.

Vadim Kositsky, VP Artificial Intelligence & Data Science

Mr. Kositsky has over 15 years of senior level experience specializing in the development of innovative artificial intelligence projects in computer vision and machine learning and has extensive knowledge in AI, and cloud-based data science, as well as android, R&D and software development.

Mr. Kositsky has worked in multidisciplinary fields including geophysics, ophthalmic optics, and medical diagnostics. Prior to joining Relay Medical in 2019, he was a lead developer at Fio Corporation, worked as team lead, senior software and algorithms developer for the integration of motion and eye tracking and system image processing at Shamir Optical, and is formerly an algorithms developer for the Israeli Defense Forces and for the Navy, in the Hydrography branch. Mr. Kositsky has a MSc in Medical Physics from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Physics from Technion - Israel Institute of Technology.

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is a technology innovator headquartered in Toronto, Canada focused on the development of novel technologies in the diagnostics, AI data science and IoT security sectors.

