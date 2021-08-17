- (PLX AI) - Pandora shares slipped in early trading after the company reported its final second-quarter earnings numbers and said performance in China remained weak.
- • China sell-out was down 13% vs 2019 despite easy comparisons
- • The company said the first steps to reposition the brand in China will be taken in the second half of this year
- • Pandora will elaborate on its objective to set up for growth in China at the Capital Markets Day in September
- • It's important that the company makes a recovery in China, but investments there will have a negative effect on margins in the short term, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said
- • Kepler reiterated a hold recommendation on Pandora, with price target DKK 870
PANDORA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de