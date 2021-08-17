Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical – Aufsehenerregende Meldung öffnet den Weg...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CMNS ISIN: DK0061539921 Ticker-Symbol: VWSB 
Xetra
17.08.21
10:34 Uhr
32,020 Euro
-0,690
-2,11 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
RENIXX
1-Jahres-Chart
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,00032,08010:49
32,00032,05010:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BANK OF AMERICA
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34,590-0,93 %
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S32,020-2,11 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.