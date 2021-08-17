- (PLX AI) - Vestas shares fell 2% as analysts from Bank of America said the wind turbine producer may still see pressure on margins from raw materials cost inflation into 2022.
- • BofA cut their price target on Vestas to DKK 282 from DKK 290, maintaining a buy rating on the stock
- • Vestas second-quarter earnings missed expectations, and the company cut guidance for the year to revenue of EUR 15.5-16.5 billion and adjusted EBIT margin of 5-7%
- • The guidance cut was greater than expected by most, while Q2 was weak, BofA said
- • Average selling price per MW will by a key focus point in the second half of the year for Vestas, and should at least remain stable, BofA said
